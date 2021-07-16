Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
May 19
Brandon Alexander Person, 22, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana
July 8
Terrell Alexander Perry, 34, Union Springs—possession of synthetic narcotics
July 9
Charles Patrick Clapp, 49, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine
Orlando Gist, 48, Atlanta, Ga.—assault-domestic-harassment-family
July 10
Randal Raheem Bussey, 30, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (alcohol), shooting into occupied vehicle and two counts of criminal mischief
July 11
Christopher Dennard, 31, Eufaula—assault-harassment
Cordero Terrell Dennard, 34, Eufaula—assault-harassment, assault-domestic violence-strangulation and assault-domestic violence third degree
Legary Williams, 50, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana
Christopher Bernard Womack, 49, Eufaula—terrorist threat and burglary-residence-no force
INCIDENTS
May 20
Larceny/theft of lost property third degree was reported from West Boundary Street. One 90-inch flat screen LG television ($1,100) was reported stolen.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from Humminbird Lane. Marijuana ($5) was recovered.
May 28
Larceny/theft from banking institution first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $2,000 in cash was reported stolen.
June 3
Harassing communications was reported from the Eufaula area.
July 7
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue. One deadbolt locking mechanism/keyhole ($15) was reported damaged.
July 8
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One 40-foot open aluminum silver trailer with electric hitch ($15,000) was reported stolen.
July 9
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Casey Drive. One bathroom window ($200) was reported damaged.
Assault-intimidation (voice) was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from State Docks Road.
July 10
Shooting into occupied vehicle and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Jackson Street. One tire of a 2007 Dodge Caravan ($300) and hood and grill area of 2009 Chevrolet Malibu ($1,000) were reported damaged.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Abert Avenue. One .380 Jessup Arms revolver ($200) was reported stolen.
Shooting into occupied vehicle was reported from Cotton Hill Road at Thrush Road. The left rear tire of 1997 Dodge pickup truck ($100), left cab corner of 1997 Dodge 1500 pickup truck ($100) and bedside of 1997 Dodge 1500 pickup truck ($100) were reported damaged.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Methamphetamine ($10) and one glass smoking device ($5) were recovered.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree were reported from East Barbour Street. One Cash App card, marijuana ($75), one black digital scale ($5), one Taurus G2C .9mm pistol with magazine ($250) and $10,514.93 were recovered.
An information report was filed from Sanford Avenue.
Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from Old Dale Road.
July 11
Terrorist threat and burglary-residence-no force second degree were reported from Baltusrol Drive.
Burglary-residence-forced third degree and larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Lane Street.
Auto theft first degree and criminal trespassing second degree were reported from Outback Road. One six cylinder 4.0 Ford motor ($1,000) and one red 1979 Ford F-150 with 36 inch super swamper tires and missing tailgate ($5,000) were reported stolen.
Assault-domestic violence-strangulation or suffocation, assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from Davis Lane. One Ford expedition radio screen ($2,000) was reported damaged.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree and assault-child abuse-simple-family were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine were reported from Old Dale Road. Crack cocaine ($30), methamphetamine ($30), and marijuana ($2) were recovered.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree were reported from Riverside Drive.
Assault/harassment was reported from Davis Lane.
Criminal mischief second degree was reported from T.V. McCoo Boulevard. One vehicle ($1,000) was reported damaged.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree were reported from West Davis Street. Approximately 29 grams of marijuana ($150) and one digital scale ($5) were recovered.
Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Damage to vehicle ($2,000) was reported.
July 12
Larceny/theft of lost property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Holloway Drive. One peach colored iPhone XR ($350) was reported stolen.