Eufaula Police arrest report

July 9

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Casey Drive. One bathroom window ($200) was reported damaged.

Assault-intimidation (voice) was reported from South Randolph Avenue.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from State Docks Road.

July 10

Shooting into occupied vehicle and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Jackson Street. One tire of a 2007 Dodge Caravan ($300) and hood and grill area of 2009 Chevrolet Malibu ($1,000) were reported damaged.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Abert Avenue. One .380 Jessup Arms revolver ($200) was reported stolen.

Shooting into occupied vehicle was reported from Cotton Hill Road at Thrush Road. The left rear tire of 1997 Dodge pickup truck ($100), left cab corner of 1997 Dodge 1500 pickup truck ($100) and bedside of 1997 Dodge 1500 pickup truck ($100) were reported damaged.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Methamphetamine ($10) and one glass smoking device ($5) were recovered.