Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
JUNE 21
Delvin Gosha, 32, Eufaula—assault-domestic violence third degree
JUNE 23
Charles Patrick Clapp, 49, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine
JUNE 24
Raymond Lee Lamb, 25, Clayton—driving under the influence (alcohol)
INCIDENTS
JUNE 18
Aggravated assault-family-other weapon first degree was reported from Central Avenue.
JUNE 21
Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments). Two CRT television units ($200) were reported damaged.
JUNE 22
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Dale Road. One Bobcat T770 ($1,500) was reported stolen.
Unauthorized use of other vehicle (no force) was reported from McKenzie Street. A 2004 black Chevrolet Tahoe ($20,000) was reported stolen.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Stuart Street (Pecan Lane Apartments).
JUNE 23
Larceny/theft-firearms second degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) were reported from Chewalla Circle. One Springfield XD .40 caliber handgun ($884) and one black hard plastic outer carry holster ($60) were reported stolen.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
JUNE 24
Criminal trespassing second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Highway 30.