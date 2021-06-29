Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS

JUNE 21

Delvin Gosha, 32, Eufaula—assault-domestic violence third degree

JUNE 23

Charles Patrick Clapp, 49, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine

JUNE 24

Raymond Lee Lamb, 25, Clayton—driving under the influence (alcohol)

INCIDENTS

JUNE 18

Aggravated assault-family-other weapon first degree was reported from Central Avenue.

JUNE 21

Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments). Two CRT television units ($200) were reported damaged.

JUNE 22

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Dale Road. One Bobcat T770 ($1,500) was reported stolen.