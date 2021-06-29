 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police arrest report
0 Comments

Eufaula Police arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARRESTS

JUNE 21

Delvin Gosha, 32, Eufaula—assault-domestic violence third degree

JUNE 23

Charles Patrick Clapp, 49, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine

JUNE 24

Raymond Lee Lamb, 25, Clayton—driving under the influence (alcohol)

INCIDENTS

JUNE 18

Aggravated assault-family-other weapon first degree was reported from Central Avenue.

JUNE 21

Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments). Two CRT television units ($200) were reported damaged.

JUNE 22

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Dale Road. One Bobcat T770 ($1,500) was reported stolen.

Unauthorized use of other vehicle (no force) was reported from McKenzie Street. A 2004 black Chevrolet Tahoe ($20,000) was reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Stuart Street (Pecan Lane Apartments).

JUNE 23

Larceny/theft-firearms second degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) were reported from Chewalla Circle. One Springfield XD .40 caliber handgun ($884) and one black hard plastic outer carry holster ($60) were reported stolen.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

JUNE 24

Criminal trespassing second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Highway 30.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Quitman summer program a success
News

Quitman summer program a success

  • Updated

Teachers, students and community partners involved with Quitman County Schools Nita M. Lowey 21st CCLC S.O.A.R. Program have been busy this summer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert