Eufaula Police arrest report

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. The front bumper of a vehicle ($200) was reported damaged.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.

May 7

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Rivers Avenue.

May 8

Larceny/theft from residence first degree was reported from Highway 131. One ring with suspended diamond ($1,000), one necklace with suspended diamond pendant ($1,000), one white gold band with several diamond studs and one gold ring with large elevated diamond ($4,000) were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-firearms second degree were reported from Orchard Drive. One Beretta 390 .12 gauge shotgun ($500), one Marlin dart gun ($800) and one Ruger Ranch rifle ($1,500) were reported stolen.

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Barbour Street at South Eufaula Avenue.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Azalea Drive.

Simple assault third degree was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.