Eufaula Police arrest report
Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS

May 5

Christopher Armani Tyreik Norris, 24, Eufaula—shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault/attempted murder and capital murder

May 6

Antwan Jerrell Jones, 29, Eufaula—possession of cocaine, possession of synthetic narcotics, sell/distribution of synthetic narcotics, two counts of possession of marijuana and obstruction of governmental operations

Latrecia Mona Johnson, 21, Clayton—resisting arrest and disorderly conduct

May 7

Terrence Jamal Bussey, 32, Eufaula—assault-domestic-harassment-family

INCIDENTS

May 6

Aggravated assault-family-gun first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Sell/distribution of synthetic narcotics and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from Stevens Avenue. 22.40 grams of synthetic narcotics ($40) and 2.00 grams of marijuana ($5) were recovered.

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. The front bumper of a vehicle ($200) was reported damaged.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.

May 7

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Rivers Avenue.

May 8

Larceny/theft from residence first degree was reported from Highway 131. One ring with suspended diamond ($1,000), one necklace with suspended diamond pendant ($1,000), one white gold band with several diamond studs and one gold ring with large elevated diamond ($4,000) were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-firearms second degree were reported from Orchard Drive. One Beretta 390 .12 gauge shotgun ($500), one Marlin dart gun ($800) and one Ruger Ranch rifle ($1,500) were reported stolen.

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Barbour Street at South Eufaula Avenue.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Azalea Drive.

Simple assault third degree was reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.

An unattended death was reported from Overlook Drive.

May 9

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Rivers Avenue. $630 was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Holly Drive. One Apple watch Series 6 ($499) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Fraud-theft of services fourth degree (up to $499) was reported from a subsection of Eufaula Creek Campgrounds. $200 in Alabama Power electricity was reported stolen.

May 10

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call were reported from Nancy Ross Drive. One iPhone XR ($800) was reported damaged.

