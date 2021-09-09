Eufaula Police arrest report

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from Pump Station Road.

September 4

Burglary/residence/forced third degree was reported from Eula Street. One stove ($400), one air conditioner ($200), and one washing machine ($500) were reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) and criminal mischief third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One windshield of vehicle ($300) and back door of vehicle ($200) were reported damaged.

September 5

Assault/harassment was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).

Aggravated assault/non-family/gun first degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).

Larceny/theft-from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One Craftsman riding lawn mower ($1,000) was reported stolen. Various items ($1,000) were reported damaged.

September 6