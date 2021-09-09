 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police arrest report
0 Comments

Eufaula Police arrest report

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EPD logo

Arrests

September 5

Jennifer Celeste Burkett, 28, Pansey—public intoxication and failure to appear

September 6

Erica Nichole Barker, 35, Columbus, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana

Craig Lamar Christian, 28, Georgetown, Ga.–failure to appear

Incident/offense reports

September 2

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from South Randolph Avenue. One catalytic converter ($575) was reported stolen.

Burglary/residence/no force third degree was reported from Old Dale Road. Various clothing items ($200), one hair brush ($10) and hair clippers ($15) were reported stolen.

September 3

Rape-strong arm first degree was reported from Highway 30.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Fairlane Drive.

An information report was filed from Lake Drive.

Larceny/theft-vehicle parts fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from the Eufaula area. One Alabama vehicle tag ($64) was reported stolen.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from Pump Station Road.

September 4

Burglary/residence/forced third degree was reported from Eula Street. One stove ($400), one air conditioner ($200), and one washing machine ($500) were reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) and criminal mischief third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One windshield of vehicle ($300) and back door of vehicle ($200) were reported damaged.

September 5

Assault/harassment was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).

Aggravated assault/non-family/gun first degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).

Larceny/theft-from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue.  One Craftsman riding lawn mower ($1,000) was reported stolen.  Various items ($1,000) were reported damaged.

September 6

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One .40 caliber Glock 22 ($600), one 870 Remington 12 gauge ($500) and one Taser X26 ($600) were reported stolen.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Imperial Drive.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert