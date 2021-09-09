Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests
September 5
Jennifer Celeste Burkett, 28, Pansey—public intoxication and failure to appear
September 6
Erica Nichole Barker, 35, Columbus, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana
Craig Lamar Christian, 28, Georgetown, Ga.–failure to appear
Incident/offense reports
September 2
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from South Randolph Avenue. One catalytic converter ($575) was reported stolen.
Burglary/residence/no force third degree was reported from Old Dale Road. Various clothing items ($200), one hair brush ($10) and hair clippers ($15) were reported stolen.
September 3
Rape-strong arm first degree was reported from Highway 30.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Fairlane Drive.
An information report was filed from Lake Drive.
Larceny/theft-vehicle parts fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from the Eufaula area. One Alabama vehicle tag ($64) was reported stolen.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from Pump Station Road.
September 4
Burglary/residence/forced third degree was reported from Eula Street. One stove ($400), one air conditioner ($200), and one washing machine ($500) were reported stolen.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) and criminal mischief third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One windshield of vehicle ($300) and back door of vehicle ($200) were reported damaged.
September 5
Assault/harassment was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).
Aggravated assault/non-family/gun first degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).
Larceny/theft-from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One Craftsman riding lawn mower ($1,000) was reported stolen. Various items ($1,000) were reported damaged.
September 6
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One .40 caliber Glock 22 ($600), one 870 Remington 12 gauge ($500) and one Taser X26 ($600) were reported stolen.