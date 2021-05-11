Eufaula Police arrest report

Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from Spruce Circle. A 2008 Toyota Camry ($510) was reported damaged.

An information report was filed from North Randolph Avenue.

May 5

Harassing communications was reported from East Barbour Street at Randolph Avenue.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Kent Drive. Four vehicle tires ($300) and one driver’s side door of vehicle ($200) were reported damaged.

Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Chewalla Circle. Two plastic fencing slats ($50) were reported damaged.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. $650 in cash, an Alabama ID card, one food stamp card and a black wallet ($10) were reported stolen.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Highway 165. One sidewalk ($100) was reported damaged.