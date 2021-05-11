Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
May 3
Melissa Kelly, 48, Eufaula—public lewdness (exposure or lewd act in public)
May 5
Phillip Edson Weiss, 33, Eufaula—assault/domestic violence third degree
INCIDENTS
May 3
Found/recovered property was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Sig Sauer Mosquito .22 pistol was recovered.
An information report was filed from Veterans Boulevard. One traffic control box was reported damaged.
May 4
Criminal mischief second degree was reported from Madison Street. The hood of a Jetta ($100), four doors of a Jetta ($400) and trunk a of Jetta ($100) were reported damaged.
Assault/domestic/coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from North Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
Identity theft was reported from Gammage Road.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Edna Street.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from Spruce Circle. A 2008 Toyota Camry ($510) was reported damaged.
An information report was filed from North Randolph Avenue.
May 5
Harassing communications was reported from East Barbour Street at Randolph Avenue.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Kent Drive. Four vehicle tires ($300) and one driver’s side door of vehicle ($200) were reported damaged.
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Chewalla Circle. Two plastic fencing slats ($50) were reported damaged.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. $650 in cash, an Alabama ID card, one food stamp card and a black wallet ($10) were reported stolen.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Highway 165. One sidewalk ($100) was reported damaged.