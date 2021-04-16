Eufaula Police arrest report

Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Veterans Boulevard. One Kahr .380 pistol ($900) and $80 in cash were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Inlet Road. One round brown plant pot ($20), one wall American flag ($25) and one indoor/outdoor rug ($45) were reported stolen.

Simple assault third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue.

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from East Barbour Street. One vehicle hood ($400) was reported damaged.

Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Morning Dove Lane. One white flower plant ($25) was reported stolen.

Simple assault-domestic-family third degree was reported from Fairlane Drive.

Simple assault third degree was reported from Myra Lane.

Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Morning Dove Lane. One light timer with cord ($20), one metal tree planter with lights ($150) and one hanging bicycle plant holder ($40) were reported stolen.

April 12

Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Inlet Road. One green ceramic pot ($25), five plants ($25) and one small square pillow ($15) were reported stolen and later recovered.