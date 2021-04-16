Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests on April 8:
April 8
Mateo Domingo Marcos, 30—public intoxication
Leslie Sushann Pelham, 44, Clayton—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine
Michelle Lee Gardner, 37, Kellyton—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine
INCIDENTS
The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incident reports from April 8-12:
April 8
Identity theft was reported from the Eufaula area.
Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two bags of methamphetamine ($25) and a glass smoking device ($5) were recovered.
April 9
Possession of methamphetamine was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One gram of methamphetamine ($5) was recovered.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from Hunters Inlet Road.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Honeywell ceiling fan ($88.44) and one Honeywell light fixture ($59.97) were reported stolen.
April 10
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Red Oak Lane. One iPhone 12 Pro Max ($1,200) was reported stolen.
Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Highway 95. One roll of steel 1943 pennies ($40) and one Keen Kutter cutlery set ($50) were reported stolen.
Aggravated assault/non-family/strong arm second degree was reported from Rivers Avenue.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments). Four license plate holder screws ($0.60) and four tire valve stem caps ($2) were reported stolen.
Obstructing court order was reported from Sanford Avenue.
April 11
Assault-domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation) and interference with a domestic violence emergency call were reported from Meadow Lane (Meadow Manor Apartments).
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from Veterans Boulevard. One Kahr .380 pistol ($900) and $80 in cash were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Inlet Road. One round brown plant pot ($20), one wall American flag ($25) and one indoor/outdoor rug ($45) were reported stolen.
Simple assault third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from East Barbour Street. One vehicle hood ($400) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Morning Dove Lane. One white flower plant ($25) was reported stolen.
Simple assault-domestic-family third degree was reported from Fairlane Drive.
Simple assault third degree was reported from Myra Lane.
Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Morning Dove Lane. One light timer with cord ($20), one metal tree planter with lights ($150) and one hanging bicycle plant holder ($40) were reported stolen.
April 12
Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Inlet Road. One green ceramic pot ($25), five plants ($25) and one small square pillow ($15) were reported stolen and later recovered.