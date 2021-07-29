Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
JULY 14
Natasha Lasha Scott, 41, Eufaula—criminal mischief
JULY 15
Kemontavious Maquell Byrd, 21, Cuthbert, Ga.—using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution
JULY 17
Kayle Jade Hughes, 22, Sylacauga—unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance (opium or derivative)
Robert Jackson Rowan, 18, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana
Jeremy Granger, 35, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana
Gerald Lamar Hicks, 53, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)
JULY 19
Cerrna Santel Green, 21, Eufaula—possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and marijuana (smuggling)
Michael Tavaris Rumph, 26, Hurtsboro—possession of opium or derivative, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and flight/escape
Tony Terez Walker, 48, Pike Road—possession of cocaine
Calvin Tarver, 65, Clayton—driving under the influence (alcohol)
JULY 20
Shandon Cortrelle McElroy, 24, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert Skyler White, 25, Eufaula—adult sex offender-violation
Michael Key, 46, Phenix City—public intoxication
JULY 21
Patrick Dylan Moss, 24, Eufaula—buying/receiving stolen property
Demetria Ann Sims, 34, Eufaula—larceny/theft of lost property
Sandrell Brookins, 39, Eufaula—larceny/theft of lost property
JULY 22
Stephen Leigh Branyan, 30, Georgetown, Ga.—possession of marijuana
JULY 23
A 14-year-old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault-domestic-harassment-family and disorderly conduct.
Billy Gene Dansby, 53, Georgetown, Ga.—criminal trespassing
JULY 24
Georgia Anne Devries, 21, Acworth, Ga.—burglary/non-residence/no force and larceny/theft-miscellaneous
Jose Francisco Maldonado, 21, Acworth, Ga.—burglary/non-residence/no force and larceny/theft-miscellaneous
Christopher Weldon Bustillo, 22, Kennesaw, Ga.—burglary/non-residence/no force
Jimmy Lee Jernigan, 38, Eufaula—ex-felon in possession of a firearm
Craig Jacobs, 55, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-family
JULY 25
A 17-year-old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer, and carrying gun illegally.
Carlos Lopez Hernandez, 22, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)
INCIDENTS
JULY 15
Shooting into occupied building was reported from Fairlane Drive.
Forgery-passing forged instrument second degree was reported from Sycamore Drive.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from State Docks Road.
Using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution was reported from East Barbour Street.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from Norman Street. Approximately one gram of marijuana ($10) was recovered.
JULY 16
Obscene communications were reported from Cotton Hill Road.
JULY 17
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. $185.06 was reported stolen.
Burglary-residence-forced third degree was reported from Casey Drive. One table saw ($400), bolt cutters ($300), weed eater ($500), refrigerator ($800), washer and dryer ($800), and one iron door ($200) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments). Various hair products ($1,500) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-firearms second degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Eufaula Estates). One Glock 19 handgun with 30 round loaded clear magazine ($600) was reported stolen.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and minor in possession of alcohol were reported from Towne Center Road.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Patricia Circle.
JULY 18
Larceny/theft of article from auto was reported from a victim’s residence. One Stihl weed eater ($250), one Husqvarna blower ($160), One Stihl edger ($315), one Craftsman blower ($80), and one Cub Cadet weed eater ($115) were reported stolen.
A miscellaneous incident report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Glock 44 .22LR pistol with magazine, nine live rounds, and holster ($500) was recovered.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
JULY 19
Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from East Hunter Street. Two Stihl weed eaters ($300) were reported stolen.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Alley at South Randolph Avenue. The back wall of Extreme Hair Salon ($10,000) was reported damaged.
Possession of cocaine was reported from Rivers Avenue/Latimer Avenue. One clear plastic bag containing cocaine ($25) was recovered.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from West Washington Street.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Randolph Avenue. Three grams of marijuana ($15) were recovered.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from Broad Street. One gram of marijuana ($5) was recovered.
JULY 20
Larceny/theft of lost property second degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One AmeriFirst bank card, one ID card, one store card, and $2,000 in cash were reported stolen.
Public intoxication was reported from State Docks Road.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Eufaula area.
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from Nancy Ross Drive. A 2013 Dodge Charger ($1,000) was reported damaged.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Madison Street.
Assault-domestic violence third degree and harassing communications third degree were reported from Nancy Ross Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported from Davis Street. One digital scale containing cocaine residue ($20) was recovered.
JULY 21
Larceny/theft of lost property second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from East Barbour Street. $1,900 was reported stolen.
Buying/receiving stolen property second degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue. One Smith & Wesson SD9 VE pistol ($500) was recovered.
JULY 22
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Randolph Avenue (English Oaks Estates).
JULY 23
Possession of marijuana first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue at South Alley. One clear plastic bag containing 23 grams of marijuana ($50) was recovered.
Larceny/theft of property second degree was reported from Old Abbeville Road. One set of mounted rims and tires ($2,500) was reported stolen.
Disorderly conduct was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Dudley Drive.
JULY 24
Attempting to elude a police officer and ex-felon in possession of a firearm were reported from Wilson Street.
Forgery-circulating illegal paper money without authority was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One $100 counterfeit bill was recovered.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One front door to business ($300) was reported damaged.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Stevens Avenue.
JULY 25
Assault-domestic violence-harassment-family third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree were reported from Paul Lee Parkway. One Honda Accord key ($100) was reported stolen.
Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two signs ($10) were reported stolen and later recovered.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from U.S. Highway 431.
JULY 26
Resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Charter Arms .38 Special revolver ($200) and one spent taser cartridge ($25) were recovered.