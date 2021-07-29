Eufaula Police arrest report

A miscellaneous incident report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Glock 44 .22LR pistol with magazine, nine live rounds, and holster ($500) was recovered.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

JULY 19

Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from East Hunter Street. Two Stihl weed eaters ($300) were reported stolen.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Alley at South Randolph Avenue. The back wall of Extreme Hair Salon ($10,000) was reported damaged.

Possession of cocaine was reported from Rivers Avenue/Latimer Avenue. One clear plastic bag containing cocaine ($25) was recovered.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from West Washington Street.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Randolph Avenue. Three grams of marijuana ($15) were recovered.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from Broad Street. One gram of marijuana ($5) was recovered.

JULY 20