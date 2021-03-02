Eufaula Police arrest report

Arrests

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from Feb. 25 through March 1:

February 25

Michael Anthony Gamble, 50, Eufaula—larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500)

February 26

Glenda Glennessa Knight, 42, Eufaula—simple assault

March 1

Yolanda Sherry Bethune, 42, Eufaula—public intoxication

Incidents

The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incidents from Feb. 25 through March 1:

February 25

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two bar soaps ($6.50), one deodorant ($3) and one pair of earbuds ($10) were reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

February 26