Eufaula Police arrest report
Arrests

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests from Feb. 25 through March 1:

February 25

Michael Anthony Gamble, 50, Eufaula—larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500)

February 26

Glenda Glennessa Knight, 42, Eufaula—simple assault

March 1

Yolanda Sherry Bethune, 42, Eufaula—public intoxication

Incidents

The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incidents from Feb. 25 through March 1:

February 25

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two bar soaps ($6.50), one deodorant ($3) and one pair of earbuds ($10) were reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

February 26

An information report was filed from Meadow Drive. One passenger front door of vehicle ($250) and passenger rear door of vehicle ($250) were reported damaged.

February 27

An information report was filed from Highway 165. The windshield of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado ($450) was reported damaged.

February 28

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Early Street. One hay rake ($500) and one ATV rack ($100) were reported stolen.

Simple assault third degree was reported from Madison Street.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from Randolph Avenue. One Speed Queen washing machine ($850) was reported damaged.

March 1

Public intoxication was reported from West Washington Street.

