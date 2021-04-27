 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police arrest report
ARRESTS

The Eufaula Police Department made the following arrests on April 15 and 21:

APRIL 15

Antrone Cortese Crowell, 35, Columbus, Ga.—larceny/theft-miscellaneous

APRIL 21

Alex Montez Richardson, 27, Georgetown, Ga.—possessing stolen property

Christopher Michael Price, 43, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-family and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit

INCIDENTS

The Eufaula Police Department recorded the following incident reports from April 12-21:

APRIL 12

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Myra Lane.

APRIL 14

Shooting into occupied building and aggravated assault-A to M was reported from Rivers Avenue.

APRIL 19

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Dudley Drive.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call were reported from South Orange Avenue.

Dangerous animal was reported from an unknown private property.

APRIL 20

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Old Abbeville Highway. One brass back flow handle with hose ($1,000) was reported stolen.

Assault/domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree, and criminal trespassing third degree were reported from Meadow Lane. Flowers and pots ($30) were reported damaged.

Assault/harassment was reported from Sanford Avenue.

APRIL 21

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Beams Drive. One front door ($100) was reported damaged.

Possessing stolen property second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One SCCY .9mm handgun ($400) was recovered.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from West Chewalla Drive. One key to a 1989 Nissan pickup truck ($50) and one LG touch screen cell phone ($200) were reported stolen.

Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One Cobra CB9 handgun ($150) was recovered.

