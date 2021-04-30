Eufaula Police arrest report

April 23

Shooting into an occupied building was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts). Marijuana ($200), one white oblong tablet believed to be hydrocodone and one bottle containing 16 amoxicillin tablets were recovered.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Cecil Street.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Simple assault third degree was reported from West Washington Street.

Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of methamphetamine were reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Assault/harassment was reported from Saint Francis Road.

Domestic violence/simple assault/family third degree was reported from State Docks Road.

Assault-domestic-menacing-gun third degree was reported from Norman Street.

April 24

Public intoxication and disorderly conduct were reported from Jackson Street.

April 25