Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
April 22
Latrell Deontae Jernigan, 22, Eufaula—failure to appear (court)
William Derrick Spencer, 58, Buffalo, New York—domestic violence-simple assault-family
April 24
Dameter Lasha Mays, 27, Eufaula—public intoxication and disorderly conduct
Willie Frank Granger, 26, Eufaula—burglary third degree and theft of property third degree ($500 or less)
INCIDENTS
April 22
Aggravated assault/non-family/gun first degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).
Assault/harassment was reported from Fairlane Drive.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from Rivers Avenue. One screen door of residence ($200) was reported damaged.
Failure to appear (court) was reported from School Street at Engram Avenue. One Glock 26 handgun with two mags and 32 live rounds ($500) were recovered.
An unattended death was reported from North Randolph Avenue.
April 23
Shooting into an occupied building was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts). Marijuana ($200), one white oblong tablet believed to be hydrocodone and one bottle containing 16 amoxicillin tablets were recovered.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Cecil Street.
Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Simple assault third degree was reported from West Washington Street.
Possession of marijuana first degree and possession of methamphetamine were reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Assault/harassment was reported from Saint Francis Road.
Domestic violence/simple assault/family third degree was reported from State Docks Road.
Assault-domestic-menacing-gun third degree was reported from Norman Street.
April 24
Public intoxication and disorderly conduct were reported from Jackson Street.
April 25
Burglary-residence-forced third degree was reported from South Forsythe Avenue. $800 in cash was reported stolen.