Eufaula Police arrest report

ARRESTS
June 24
Ladarrian Shawntell Billins, 27, Abbeville—possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, drug trafficking, and ex-felon in possession of a weapon
Rickey Deangelo Adams, 35, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana
June 25
A’Mos Dennis Barber, 19, Eufaula—criminal mischief
John L. Franklin, 38, Eufaula—possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of marijuana, attempting to elude a police officer and ex-felon in possession of a weapon
June 30
Terrence Terrell Thomas, 35, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine
Lukas James Richmond, 30, Eufaula—aggravated assault on police officer, public intoxication, resisting arrest and flight/escape
INCIDENTS
June 24
Possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. 1.20 grams of marijuana ($15), one smoking pipe ($15), two glass jars with residue ($2), two grinders with residue ($20) and one digital scale ($15) were recovered.
Receiving stolen vehicle first degree was reported from East Barbour Street. A 2016 Lexus RX 350 ($25,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
June 28
Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One black rod iron chair ($200) was reported stolen.
Forgery/circulating illegal paper money without authority was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Two $20 counterfeit bills were recovered.
Theft of services fourth degree (up to $499) was reported from Old Abbeville Road. $100 in electrical power was reported stolen.
Identity theft was reported from Stuart Street.
June 29
Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Van Henry Lane.
An information report was filed from Eufaula Camp Ground.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Casey Drive. One red five gallon gas can ($30) was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue. One window ($100) was reported damaged.
Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from East Boundary Street.
Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Cruelty to dog/cat second degree was reported from Country Club Road.
Burglary-residence-forced third degree and criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree were reported from McNabb Street. Living room furniture ($1,528.47), one 55 inch Sanyo television ($600) and one 32 inch Roku television ($156) were reported damaged.
June 30
Aggravated assault of police officer-strong arm second degree was reported from Overlook Drive.
Assault-domestic violence-stalking first degree was reported from East Barbour Street.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One floor mat ($100) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Hollins Lane.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and forgery/forged instrument third degree were reported from Hunters Inlet. $700 and a forged check in the amount of $600 were reported stolen.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.