Eufaula Police arrest report

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Cruelty to dog/cat second degree was reported from Country Club Road.

Burglary-residence-forced third degree and criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree were reported from McNabb Street. Living room furniture ($1,528.47), one 55 inch Sanyo television ($600) and one 32 inch Roku television ($156) were reported damaged.

June 30

Aggravated assault of police officer-strong arm second degree was reported from Overlook Drive.

Assault-domestic violence-stalking first degree was reported from East Barbour Street.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One floor mat ($100) was reported stolen.

An information report was filed from Hollins Lane.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and forgery/forged instrument third degree were reported from Hunters Inlet. $700 and a forged check in the amount of $600 were reported stolen.