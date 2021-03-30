Eufaula Police Chief recognized for 100-plus hours of executive training

Eufaula Police Department Chief of Police Steve Watkins was recently recognized at the annual Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Montgomery for completing 160 hours of executive training.

Andy Green, director of Continuing Education and Outreach at Jacksonville State University and UPACE Partner, said, “On behalf of the University Partnership for Alabama Continuing Education and the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, I take great pleasure in announcing that Chief Steve Watkins of the Eufaula Police Department has completed 160 hours of training in the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program.”

Examples of courses included in the program are: Update on Harassment, Discrimination, and Disability Issues; Leadership: An Identification and Understanding; Interpersonal Communication: Organizational Behavior; Police Leadership: Managing the Future; Organizational Effectiveness; Understanding Diversity; Selection, Recruitment and Retention; Performance Appraisal; Ethics and the Police Executive; and Applied Problem Solving and Decision Making.