Eufaula Police Department investigates potential murder Wednesday morning
  Updated
A Eufaula man is dead as a result of a gunshot wound sustained early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:05 a.m., Eufaula 911 received a report of an assault on Norman Street, Police Chief Steve Watkins said. Eufaula Fire and Rescue and police units arrived to find a male subject inside a residence who had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body.

"Paramedics and officers determined that it was apparent the subject had succumbed to the wound," Watkins said.

Coroner Chip Chapman was notified and responded, and James “Happy” Williams, 78, of Eufaula was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The Criminal Investigations Division responded and an active investigation is underway. Anyone with any information that may contribute to the investigation is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

