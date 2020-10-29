 Skip to main content
Eufaula police investigate fatal shooting
Eufaula police investigate fatal shooting

110120-euf-murder-p1

DEWAYNE JAMAR HENDERSON

 EUFAULA CITY JAIL

A Eufaula man faces murder charges in a fatal shooting on Norman Street early Wednesday.

Detectives arrested Dewayne Jamar Henderson, 23, of Eufaula, on a murder charge later Wednesday following citizen tips.

James “Happy” Williams, 78, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body by first responders answering a 911 report of an assault about 1 a.m., according to Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins.

"Paramedics and officers determined that it was apparent the subject had succumbed to the wound," Watkins said. Coroner Chip Chapman pronounced Williams dead at the scene.

Henderson was being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing, and the incident remains under investigation, said Eufaula police Sgt. Donald Brown.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact police at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.

