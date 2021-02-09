 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police investigating fatal shooting
Eufaula Police are continuing their investigation of a Friday night shooting that resulted in the death of a Eufaula man, according to a Monday press release.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday, 911 dispatchers received reports of a shooting on Wall Street inside the city limits. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject that had “sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body,” Police Chief Steve Watkins said.

Eufaula Fire and Rescue and Coroner Chip Chapman responded and identified the victim as Eric Russaw, 48, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, Watkins said.

Anyone with information that may contribute to the investigation is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-678-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

