Eufaula Police report

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Colby Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from Cotton Avenue at Eufaula Avenue.

November 3

Larceny/theft first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Thirty-three shopping carts ($4,950) were reported stolen.

Assault/domestic violence second degree and punishment second degree were reported from Cottonhill Road.

Auto theft first degree was filed from Highway 82. A 2004 white Ford Explorer ($500) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Stolen property-credit card/automatic teller machine fraud third degree was filed from Scenic Drive. A Capitol One credit card was reported stolen.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. Three grams of marijuana ($50) was recovered.

An animal bite was reported from North Randolph Avenue.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Norman Street.