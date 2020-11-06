 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police report
Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

November 2

Lekeyia Deveon Richardson, 33, Eufaula—attempting to elude a police officer

November 3

Saleena Gosha, 38, Eufaula—aggravated assault (family) and arson (residence)

Gabrielle Tremaine Franklin, 28, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana

Jacob Arrie Rabren, 35, Opelika—failure to appear/bail jumping

Daniel Edward Hughes, 36, Wetumpka—fugitive from justice

The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Oct. 5 through Nov. 4.

October 5

Simple assault third degree was reported from Cottonhill Road.

October 16

Fraud/identity theft was reported from East Broad Street.

October 26

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from West Washington Street.

November 2

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Colby Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from Cotton Avenue at Eufaula Avenue.

November 3

Larceny/theft first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Thirty-three shopping carts ($4,950) were reported stolen.

Assault/domestic violence second degree and punishment second degree were reported from Cottonhill Road.

Auto theft first degree was filed from Highway 82. A 2004 white Ford Explorer ($500) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Stolen property-credit card/automatic teller machine fraud third degree was filed from Scenic Drive. A Capitol One credit card was reported stolen.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. Three grams of marijuana ($50) was recovered.

An animal bite was reported from North Randolph Avenue.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Norman Street.

Aggravated assault (family) second degree and arson (residence) first degree were filed from Dale Road. The floor of the residence ($200) was reported damaged.

November 4

Burglary-residence-no force second degree and larceny/theft from residence first degree were filed from Blue Pine Drive. A 12-pack of bottled waters ($5), one full gas canister ($30) and one Mini-Kars yellow model ($2,500) were reported stolen and later recovered.

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One vehicle tag ($60) was reported stolen.

Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Woodlawn Drive. One mailbox and post ($75) was reported damaged.

Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Cherry Street. One window ($1,000) was reported damaged.

