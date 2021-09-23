EUFAULA POLICE REPORT

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from East Barbour Street at South Randolph Avenue.

Forgery/forged instrument third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Cruelty to dog/cat second degree was reported from Oakland Avenue.

Receiving/sale of stolen property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from North Randolph Avenue. One Alabama vehicle tag was recovered.

SEPTEMBER 18

Larceny/theft-firearms second degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from Imperial Drive. One Glock 26 .9mm pistol ($530) was reported stolen.

Shooting into occupied building was reported from South Randolph Street. Living room exterior windows ($350), sheetrock ($225), window blinds ($80), and living room curtain ($30) were reported damaged.

Burglary/residence/forced third degree and receiving/transporting stolen property first degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.