EUFAULA POLICE REPORT

ARRESTS
SEPTEMBER 3
Yosemar Josue Langlet, 39, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with rape-strong arm and sodomy-with a girl-strong arm.
SEPTEMBER 8
Ryan O’Brian Richards, 26, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with larceny/theft-miscellaneous, larceny/theft-firearms, and two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
SEPTEMBER 9
Jammie Marie Cooper, 20, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with receiving/possessing stolen property, larceny/theft-miscellaneous, two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and larceny/theft-firearms.
SEPTEMBER 13
Bryerra Jasmere Crews, 27, Eufaula was arrested and charged with aggravated assault/non-family.
SEPTEMBER 14
Michael Johan Kennedy, 44, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.
SEPTEMBER 15
Bobby Norris, 40, Georgetown, Ga., was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.
Debbie Denese Freeman, 52, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.
SEPTEMBER 17
Thomas David Croley, 43, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.
Johnathan Kevin Purswell, 51, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana.
Thomas David Croley, 43, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with burglary-residence-forced and receiving/transporting stolen property.
Purlacia Symone Wynn, 26, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
SEPTEMBER 19
Karnesha Kyshawn Masheik Corbitt, 27, Montgomery, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.
SEPTEMBER 20
Jennifer Nicole Griffin, 42, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Jamie Diane Carroll, 36, Eufaula, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana.
INCIDENTS
JUNE 10
Simple assault-domestic-coercion third degree was reported from Marina Drive.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property first degree was reported from Marina Drive. A 2014 Dodge Ram truck ($4,000) was reported damaged.
Auto theft first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2015 white Chevrolet Camaro ($4,000) was reported stolen.
SEPTEMBER 6
Receiving/possessing stolen property second degree and attempting to elude a police officer was reported from South Randolph Avenue at Fairlane Drive. One police-issued Taser X26 ($600) was recovered.
Larceny/theft-firearms second degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One .40 caliber Glock 22 ($600) and one 870 Remington .12 gauge ($500) were reported stolen. One Taser X26 ($600) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. $100 in cash and one wallet ($50) were reported stolen.
SEPTEMBER 8
Cruelty to animals was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
SEPTEMBER 13
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Saint Francis Road.
Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Cotton Hill Road.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue at Edgewood Drive.
Simple assault-domestic-family third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Baker Street. One iPhone 12 ($499) was reported stolen.
SEPTEMBER 14
Keeping wild or vicious animal was reported from Cotton Avenue.
Simple assault-harassment was reported from Parker Drive.
SEPTEMBER 15
Possession of cocaine was reported from West Boundary Street.
Larceny/theft-firearms first degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts). One black and silver .9mm Smith & Wesson pistol ($600) was reported stolen.
SEPTEMBER 16
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One window pane ($95) was reported damaged.
SEPTEMBER 17
Possession of marijuana first degree was reported from Dogwood Circle.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from East Barbour Street at South Randolph Avenue.
Forgery/forged instrument third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Cruelty to dog/cat second degree was reported from Oakland Avenue.
Receiving/sale of stolen property fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from North Randolph Avenue. One Alabama vehicle tag was recovered.
SEPTEMBER 18
Larceny/theft-firearms second degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from Imperial Drive. One Glock 26 .9mm pistol ($530) was reported stolen.
Shooting into occupied building was reported from South Randolph Street. Living room exterior windows ($350), sheetrock ($225), window blinds ($80), and living room curtain ($30) were reported damaged.
Burglary/residence/forced third degree and receiving/transporting stolen property first degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Pump Station Road. Pole attached to awning covering sidewalk ($200) was reported damaged.
Assault/domestic violence third degree and harassing communications third degree were reported from Baker Street.
SEPTEMBER 19
Larceny/theft-from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from Holly Drive. One gold wedding ring ($900) was reported stolen.
Aggravated assault/non-family/gun first degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from East Hunter Street. A 2000 Oldsmobile Alero ($700) was reported damaged.
Shooting into occupied building and criminal mischief second degree were reported from South Randolph Avenue. Windows and window shades ($600) and the rear end of a 2017 Honda Accord ($1,500) were reported damaged.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. The rear end of a 2019 Keystone Laredo ($1,000) and one fuel pump ($500) were reported damaged.
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from State Docks Road. The front window of a 2007 Acura ($300) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Meadow Lane. One iPhone XR ($450) was reported stolen.