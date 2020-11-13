Eufaula Police report

Burglary-residence (forced) third degree and larceny/theft from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were filed from Rocky Mount Church Road. One flat screen television ($450) and one Verizon tablet ($350) were reported stolen.

Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One mini pink USB/AC charger ($5), one 4x6 picture frame ($2), one hang kit ($2), one wireless gear 10-foot cable mic ($8) and one novelty storage box ($12) were reported stolen.

November 11

Criminal mischief-damage to business second degree was filed from South Paul Lee Parkway. One storage unit lock latch ($50) was reported damaged.

Embezzlement of business property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue; $420.21 in cash was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Stuart Street. One Thanksgiving cactus ($50) was reported stolen.

November 12

Disorderly conduct was reported from McKenzie Street.