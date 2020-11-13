 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police report
0 comments

Eufaula Police report

  • 0

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 10 and Nov. 12.

November 10

Erin Luella Jones, 19, Eufaula—fraudulent use of credit/debit card and identity theft

Keri Dianna Jones, 23, Eufaula—fraudulent use of credit/debit card and identity theft

Ineatha Sanders, 51, Eufaula—fraudulent use of credit/debit card and identity theft

Ladonna Shantell Louise Rogers, 40, Cartersville, Georgia—larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500) and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit

November 11

Phillip Edson Weiss, 33, Eufaula—bail-jumping

November 12

Tammera Adams, 20, Eufaula—disorderly conduct

The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Nov. 10 through Nov. 12.

November 9

Simple assault third degree was reported from Inlet Road.

An information report was filed from South Randolph Avenue.

November 10

Burglary-residence (forced) third degree and larceny/theft from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were filed from Rocky Mount Church Road. One flat screen television ($450) and one Verizon tablet ($350) were reported stolen.

Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One mini pink USB/AC charger ($5), one 4x6 picture frame ($2), one hang kit ($2), one wireless gear 10-foot cable mic ($8) and one novelty storage box ($12) were reported stolen.

November 11

Criminal mischief-damage to business second degree was filed from South Paul Lee Parkway. One storage unit lock latch ($50) was reported damaged.

Embezzlement of business property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue; $420.21 in cash was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Stuart Street. One Thanksgiving cactus ($50) was reported stolen.

November 12

Disorderly conduct was reported from McKenzie Street.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Eufaula Police report

  • Updated

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

News

Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 8 and Nov. 9.

Eufaula City Council sworn in
News

Eufaula City Council sworn in

At an organizational meeting held Monday, Nov. 2, five newly elected members of the Eufaula City Council, as well as the returning mayor, were…

Lake Eufaula fishing report
News

Lake Eufaula fishing report

The repair on the dam is scheduled to be completed in the next two weeks, and the water level will begin to rise as they lower the water on We…

News

Eufaula Police Report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Oct. 23 and Nov. 1. 

Watch Now: Related Video

HOPE Academy 'Christmas Cookies'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert