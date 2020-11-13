Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 10 and Nov. 12.
November 10
Erin Luella Jones, 19, Eufaula—fraudulent use of credit/debit card and identity theft
Keri Dianna Jones, 23, Eufaula—fraudulent use of credit/debit card and identity theft
Ineatha Sanders, 51, Eufaula—fraudulent use of credit/debit card and identity theft
Ladonna Shantell Louise Rogers, 40, Cartersville, Georgia—larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500) and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
November 11
Phillip Edson Weiss, 33, Eufaula—bail-jumping
November 12
Tammera Adams, 20, Eufaula—disorderly conduct
The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Nov. 10 through Nov. 12.
November 9
Simple assault third degree was reported from Inlet Road.
An information report was filed from South Randolph Avenue.
November 10
Burglary-residence (forced) third degree and larceny/theft from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were filed from Rocky Mount Church Road. One flat screen television ($450) and one Verizon tablet ($350) were reported stolen.
Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One mini pink USB/AC charger ($5), one 4x6 picture frame ($2), one hang kit ($2), one wireless gear 10-foot cable mic ($8) and one novelty storage box ($12) were reported stolen.
November 11
Criminal mischief-damage to business second degree was filed from South Paul Lee Parkway. One storage unit lock latch ($50) was reported damaged.
Embezzlement of business property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue; $420.21 in cash was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Stuart Street. One Thanksgiving cactus ($50) was reported stolen.
November 12
Disorderly conduct was reported from McKenzie Street.
