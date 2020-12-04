Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 21 and Nov. 30.
NOVEMBER 21
Darrell Keith Hunter, 23, Eufaula—aggravated assault- A to M, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, sell/distribution of methamphetamine and attempting to elude a police officer
NOVEMBER 30
Samantha Beth Whaley, 36, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of dangerous drugs
The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2.
NOVEMBER 29
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Van Henry Lane.
NOVEMBER 30
Harassing communications was reported from Holloman Drive.
DECEMBER 1
Auto theft first degree was filed from Country Club Road. A 2013 Cadillac SRX was reported stolen and later recovered.
Auto theft first degree was filed from Cherry Street. A 2012 Kia Forte Coupe ($2,500) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Assault/harassment was reported from Hicks Lane.
Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One plastic baggie containing small round orange pills ($10) and one clear glass tube containing methamphetamine were recovered.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from St. Francis Road, $3,000 was reported stolen.
Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from North TV McCoo Boulevard.
DECEMBER 2
Larceny/theft from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from Edna Street. One red iPhone XR in a clear case ($500) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One bag of chips ($3), two gallons of milk ($10) and $40 in cash were reported stolen.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!