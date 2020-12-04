Eufaula Police report

Assault/harassment was reported from Hicks Lane.

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One plastic baggie containing small round orange pills ($10) and one clear glass tube containing methamphetamine were recovered.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from St. Francis Road, $3,000 was reported stolen.

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from North TV McCoo Boulevard.

DECEMBER 2

Larceny/theft from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from Edna Street. One red iPhone XR in a clear case ($500) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One bag of chips ($3), two gallons of milk ($10) and $40 in cash were reported stolen.