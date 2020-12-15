Eufaula Police report

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from Oaks Spring Boulevard. One Ruger .38 black revolver ($700) and one unknown brand black revolver ($700) were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Fairlane Drive Apartments. $100 was reported stolen.

Fraud-theft of services fourth degree (up to $499) was filed from Overlook Drive. $100 in power was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two cases of Bud Light beer ($37.80), four Gain Flings detergent ($85.76), two top sirloins ($26.52), one frozen tilapia ($12.25) and two chuck roasts ($26.36) were reported stolen.

DECEMBER 11

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) and giving false information to a law enforcement officer were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Various merchandise ($334.38) was reported stolen.

An information report was filed from West Barbour Street at Dale Road.

Disorderly conduct was reported from East Barbour Street.