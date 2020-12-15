Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Dec. 11 and Dec. 13.
DECEMBER 11
Makayla Jonkeria Henderson, 18, Eufaula—disorderly conduct
Jason Dwight Ludlam, 50, Abbeville—larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500) and giving false information to a law enforcement officer
DECEMBER 12
Gilberto Cruz, 51, Eufaula—receiving stolen vehicle
Ronald Dewayne Riley, 49, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine
James Daniel Hutto, 49, Abbeville—possession of drug paraphernalia
Melissa Mitchell Hodge, 49, Clayton—possession of drug paraphernalia
DECEMBER 13
Calvin James Bussey, 62, Eufaula—public intoxication
INCIDENTS:
The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13.
DECEMBER 10
Sex offense-rape-strong arm first degree was filed from South Randolph Street. One sealed brown bag containing clothes ($10), one clear bag containing bed sheets, pants and underwear ($25) and one sealed rape kit were recovered.
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from Oaks Spring Boulevard. One Ruger .38 black revolver ($700) and one unknown brand black revolver ($700) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Fairlane Drive Apartments. $100 was reported stolen.
Fraud-theft of services fourth degree (up to $499) was filed from Overlook Drive. $100 in power was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two cases of Bud Light beer ($37.80), four Gain Flings detergent ($85.76), two top sirloins ($26.52), one frozen tilapia ($12.25) and two chuck roasts ($26.36) were reported stolen.
DECEMBER 11
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) and giving false information to a law enforcement officer were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Various merchandise ($334.38) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from West Barbour Street at Dale Road.
Disorderly conduct was reported from East Barbour Street.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was filed from Dickerson Street. $450 in bank funds was reported stolen.
Fraud/identity theft was reported from an unknown location.
DECEMBER 12
Larceny/theft (miscellaneous) first degree and criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One Craftsman 35 gallon air compressor ($250), two oxygen tanks ($200), one red Lincoln welder 250 ($4,000) and one homemade trailer ($1,000) were reported stolen. One property gate ($400) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Red Oak Lane. $87 in cash was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $73.67 in store credit was reported stolen.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts). One vehicle ($200) was reported damaged.
Criminal mischief second degree was filed from Walding Drive. Various damage to listed vehicles was reported.
DECEMBER 13
Larceny/theft of lost property second degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One MasterCard and $250 in cash was reported stolen.
Burglary-residence-no force third degree and larceny/theft from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were filed from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts). Four black PlayStation 4 controllers ($140), one black PlayStation 4 ($300), one Polo Black cologne ($100) and two Amazon Fire sticks ($60) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts). One 10-inch iPad and a black leather case ($500) were reported stolen.
Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Brantley Drive. One wooden smoking pipe ($30), three glass smoking pipes ($45) and 0.25 grams of methamphetamine were recovered.
Receiving stolen vehicle first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue/Wallace College. A 2017 Ford Eco U-Haul truck ($10,000) was recovered.
Aggravated assault/non-family/knife second degree was filed from Dickerson Street. One Dexter Russell knife with black handle was recovered.
