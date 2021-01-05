Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.
DECEMBER 15
Nathaniel Holmes, 45—two counts of homosexual acts with a boy over 12 and incest (adult)
DECEMBER 28
Barry Clayton Bunt, 33, Troy—burglary/non-residence/no force and larceny/theft-firearms
Thomas Markus Hill, 35, Eufaula—unauthorized use of vehicle
DECEMBER 29
Juan Pablo Baltazar, 46, Eufaula—failure to appear in court (traffic)
JANUARY 1
Termarkies Terveil Norris, 20, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana, and driving under the influence (alcohol)
The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Dec. 28 to Jan. 2.
DECEMBER 28
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Dale Road. Two catalytic converters ($800) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree and criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One black 7x25 trailer ($700) was reported damaged. One black 6x14 utility trailer ($1,300) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Dale Road. A 2008 Ford Expedition ($200) was reported damaged. One license plate ($10) was reported stolen.
DECEMBER 29
Larceny/theft of lost property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One debit card, one Visa credit card, one Alabama driver’s license and an iPhone 11 ($800) were reported stolen.
Robbery-business-strong arm third degree was filed from East Washington Street. One cell phone ($500) was reported stolen.
Failure to appear in court (traffic) was reported from Highway 131/Walden Woods Loop.
Criminal mischief second degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One change/coin safe ($700) was reported damaged.
DECEMBER 30
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from Edna Street. One Samsung Galaxy 10 cell phone ($1,300) was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief second degree was filed from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments). Damage to vehicle was reported.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from East Barbour Street. Flowers ($200) were reported stolen.
Assault-domestic-simple assault-family third degree was reported from East Barbour Street.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from Highway 30. Door frame on a storage shed ($100) was reported damaged.
DECEMBER 31
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were filed from Towne Center Boulevard. One Schumacher battery charger ($100) and one Interstate motor vehicle battery ($150) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Towne Center Boulevard. One tackle box ($150) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were filed from Towne Center Boulevard. One fuel tank from boat ($90), one cooler ($35) and various food/drink items ($50) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were filed from Towne Center Boulevard. Seven fishing reels ($525) were reported stolen.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
JANUARY 1
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Highway 82.
An unattended death was reported from Casey Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from Sanford Avenue. 0.10 grams of marijuana and one digital scale were recovered. One utility pole ($5,000) and lawn ($300) were reported damaged.
JANUARY 2
Aggravated assault/non-family/gun second degree was reported from Dale Road.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. The front end of a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox ($500) was reported damaged.