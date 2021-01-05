Eufaula Police report

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Dale Road. A 2008 Ford Expedition ($200) was reported damaged. One license plate ($10) was reported stolen.

DECEMBER 29

Larceny/theft of lost property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One debit card, one Visa credit card, one Alabama driver’s license and an iPhone 11 ($800) were reported stolen.

Robbery-business-strong arm third degree was filed from East Washington Street. One cell phone ($500) was reported stolen.

Failure to appear in court (traffic) was reported from Highway 131/Walden Woods Loop.

Criminal mischief second degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One change/coin safe ($700) was reported damaged.

DECEMBER 30

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from Edna Street. One Samsung Galaxy 10 cell phone ($1,300) was reported stolen.

Criminal mischief second degree was filed from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments). Damage to vehicle was reported.