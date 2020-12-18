 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police report
Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department.

DECEMBER 15

Hunter Logan Hagler, 24, Eufaula—D.U.I (alcohol)

The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16.

DECEMBER 14

An animal at-large was reported from Overlook Drive.

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from East Barbour Street. Five totes ($25) were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-firearms second degree was filed from Nancy Ross Drive. One Glock 19 Gen4 pistol ($600) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft-firearms second degree were filed from Fort Browder Road. One Glock 17 pistol ($800) was reported stolen.

DECEMBER 15

Identity theft was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Aggravated assault-family-strong arm third degree was reported from Highway 30.

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Country Club Road.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Highway 30.

DECEMBER 16

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from Old Dale Road (Lakeridge Apartments). The back window of a vehicle ($400) was reported damaged.

Leaving wrecked, non-operating vehicle on street was reported from Meadow Drive.

