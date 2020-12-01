Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30.
NOVEMBER 20
Brenton Miguel Ingram, 22, Eufaula—failure to appear (court)
Devonte Fredrick Marquice Sneed, 21, Eufaula—disorderly conduct
NOVEMBER 21
Deion Henderson, 28, Georgetown, Ga.—ex-felon in possession of a firearm
NOVEMBER 24
Willie Earl Daniels, 57, Eufaula—criminal trespassing
NOVEMBER 25
13-year-old juvenile, Eufaula—domestic violence/simple assault
NOVEMBER 26
Jermaine Jackson, 43, Eufaula—driving under the influence (other)
Jailen Jawan Joyce, 26, Dothan—two counts of possession of marijuana and carrying illegally (gun)
Andrew Joseph Garcia, 25, Wetumpka—with public intoxication
17-year-old juvenile, Midway—two counts of possession of marijuana
Rokwon Darmarvion Tarver, 18, Midway—two counts of possession of marijuana
NOVEMBER 27
Joshua Dae’won Gibson, 19, Midway—two counts of possession of marijuana
NOVEMBER 28
Branden Beaty Hovey, 38, Eufaula—possession of opium or derivative and possession of drug paraphernalia
NOVEMBER 29
Orlando Rico Bebee, 23, Fort Drum, New York was—driving under the influence (alcohol)
Eddie Walter Davis, 40, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)
Roderick Devon Massey, 30, Eufaula—criminal trespassing
The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30.
NOVEMBER 17
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were filed from Grubbs Road. One metal gate ($300) was reported damaged and one trail camera ($200) was reported stolen.
NOVEMBER 19
Auto theft first degree was filed from Fairlane Drive. A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu ($6,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Burglary-residence-no force third degree and larceny/theft from residence second degree ($1,500-$2,500) were filed from South Orange Avenue. $2,260 in cash was reported stolen.
Aggravated assault (gun) first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One gold watch ($12.88) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Imperial Drive. $60 in cash was reported stolen.
NOVEMBER 20
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from Madison Street.
Animal at large/dogs causing damage was filed from Inlet Road. A 2011 Ford F-150 ($100) was reported damaged.
Found/recovered property was reported from East Barbour Street. One Trustmark debit card, approximately $414 in cash, one small wallet, two social security cards, one driver’s license and one Medicaid card were recovered.
NOVEMBER 21
Abandonment of vehicle was reported from Leroy Road.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from South Orange Avenue. Four tires ($414.32) were reported damaged.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Jackson Street. One window screen ($20) was reported damaged.
Ex-felon in possession of a firearm was filed from Cherry Street/Colby Avenue. One SCCY CPX-2 .9mm pistol ($200) was recovered.
NOVEMBER 22
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts). One window ($200) was reported damaged.
An unattended death was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from Spruce Circle.
Domestic violence-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Highway 82 West.
NOVEMBER 23
Auto theft first degree was filed from Lakeside Drive. A 2019 Ford Fusion was reported stolen.
NOVEMBER 24
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Franklin Street. Vehicle/residential keys ($10) were reported stolen.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
NOVEMBER 25
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
NOVEMBER 26
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. One Glock .22 caliber pistol ($700) was reported stolen.
Burglary-residence-no force third degree and larceny/theft of article from auto were filed from Creek Circle. $600 in cash was reported stolen.
Forgery/forged instrument third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One check ($77.09) was reported stolen.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Chewalla Circle.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from Russell Street. One window screen ($25) was reported damaged.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and carrying illegally (gun) were filed from U.S. Highway 431 at Overlook Drive. 13.50 grams of marijuana ($100) and one Smith & Wesson SD9VE handgun ($300) were recovered.
Public intoxication was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
NOVEMBER 27
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Washington Street. 39.00 grams of marijuana ($200) were recovered.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2012 Nissan Rogue driver’s door handle ($50) was reported damaged.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Highway 30. A mobile home exterior door ($200) was reported damaged.
NOVEMBER 28
Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree and larceny/theft (firearms) first degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $1,500 in assorted Browning clothing, one .30-06 Winchester rifle with scope ($1,000) and one .7mm mag rifle with scope ($1,000) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from East Barbour Street. One Winchester 70 .7mm with Leupold scope ($1,200), one Mauser .8mm with Nikon scope ($2,500) and one Winchester .30-06 woodstock with Nikon scope ($1,100) were reported stolen.
Possession of opium or derivative and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. Buprenorphine/naloxone ($20) and one glass smoking pipe ($10) were recovered.
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from Fairlane Drive.
NOVEMBER 29
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from East Barbour Street.
