Eufaula Police report

Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

NOVEMBER 26

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. One Glock .22 caliber pistol ($700) was reported stolen.

Burglary-residence-no force third degree and larceny/theft of article from auto were filed from Creek Circle. $600 in cash was reported stolen.

Forgery/forged instrument third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One check ($77.09) was reported stolen.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Chewalla Circle.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from Russell Street. One window screen ($25) was reported damaged.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and carrying illegally (gun) were filed from U.S. Highway 431 at Overlook Drive. 13.50 grams of marijuana ($100) and one Smith & Wesson SD9VE handgun ($300) were recovered.

Public intoxication was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

NOVEMBER 27