Eufaula Police report
The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30.

NOVEMBER 20

Brenton Miguel Ingram, 22, Eufaula—failure to appear (court)

Devonte Fredrick Marquice Sneed, 21, Eufaula—disorderly conduct

NOVEMBER 21

Deion Henderson, 28, Georgetown, Ga.—ex-felon in possession of a firearm

NOVEMBER 24

Willie Earl Daniels, 57, Eufaula—criminal trespassing

NOVEMBER 25

13-year-old juvenile, Eufaula—domestic violence/simple assault

NOVEMBER 26

Jermaine Jackson, 43, Eufaula—driving under the influence (other)

Jailen Jawan Joyce, 26, Dothan—two counts of possession of marijuana and carrying illegally (gun)

Andrew Joseph Garcia, 25, Wetumpka—with public intoxication

17-year-old juvenile, Midway—two counts of possession of marijuana

Rokwon Darmarvion Tarver, 18, Midway—two counts of possession of marijuana

NOVEMBER 27

Joshua Dae’won Gibson, 19, Midway—two counts of possession of marijuana

NOVEMBER 28

Branden Beaty Hovey, 38, Eufaula—possession of opium or derivative and possession of drug paraphernalia

NOVEMBER 29

Orlando Rico Bebee, 23, Fort Drum, New York was—driving under the influence (alcohol)

Eddie Walter Davis, 40, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)

Roderick Devon Massey, 30, Eufaula—criminal trespassing

The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30.

NOVEMBER 17

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were filed from Grubbs Road. One metal gate ($300) was reported damaged and one trail camera ($200) was reported stolen.

NOVEMBER 19

Auto theft first degree was filed from Fairlane Drive. A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu ($6,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Burglary-residence-no force third degree and larceny/theft from residence second degree ($1,500-$2,500) were filed from South Orange Avenue. $2,260 in cash was reported stolen.

Aggravated assault (gun) first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One gold watch ($12.88) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Imperial Drive. $60 in cash was reported stolen.

NOVEMBER 20

Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from Madison Street.

Animal at large/dogs causing damage was filed from Inlet Road. A 2011 Ford F-150 ($100) was reported damaged.

Found/recovered property was reported from East Barbour Street. One Trustmark debit card, approximately $414 in cash, one small wallet, two social security cards, one driver’s license and one Medicaid card were recovered.

NOVEMBER 21

Abandonment of vehicle was reported from Leroy Road.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from South Orange Avenue. Four tires ($414.32) were reported damaged.

Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Jackson Street. One window screen ($20) was reported damaged.

Ex-felon in possession of a firearm was filed from Cherry Street/Colby Avenue. One SCCY CPX-2 .9mm pistol ($200) was recovered.

NOVEMBER 22

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts). One window ($200) was reported damaged.

An unattended death was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from Spruce Circle.

Domestic violence-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Highway 82 West.

NOVEMBER 23

Auto theft first degree was filed from Lakeside Drive. A 2019 Ford Fusion was reported stolen.

NOVEMBER 24

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Franklin Street. Vehicle/residential keys ($10) were reported stolen.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

NOVEMBER 25

Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

NOVEMBER 26

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. One Glock .22 caliber pistol ($700) was reported stolen.

Burglary-residence-no force third degree and larceny/theft of article from auto were filed from Creek Circle. $600 in cash was reported stolen.

Forgery/forged instrument third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One check ($77.09) was reported stolen.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Chewalla Circle.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from Russell Street. One window screen ($25) was reported damaged.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and carrying illegally (gun) were filed from U.S. Highway 431 at Overlook Drive. 13.50 grams of marijuana ($100) and one Smith & Wesson SD9VE handgun ($300) were recovered.

Public intoxication was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

NOVEMBER 27

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Washington Street. 39.00 grams of marijuana ($200) were recovered.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2012 Nissan Rogue driver’s door handle ($50) was reported damaged.

Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Highway 30. A mobile home exterior door ($200) was reported damaged.

NOVEMBER 28

Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree and larceny/theft (firearms) first degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $1,500 in assorted Browning clothing, one .30-06 Winchester rifle with scope ($1,000) and one .7mm mag rifle with scope ($1,000) were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from East Barbour Street. One Winchester 70 .7mm with Leupold scope ($1,200), one Mauser .8mm with Nikon scope ($2,500) and one Winchester .30-06 woodstock with Nikon scope ($1,100) were reported stolen.

Possession of opium or derivative and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. Buprenorphine/naloxone ($20) and one glass smoking pipe ($10) were recovered.

Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from Fairlane Drive.

NOVEMBER 29

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from East Barbour Street.

