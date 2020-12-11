Eufaula Police report

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One jacket ($39.88) was reported stolen.

Fraud- gas drive-off (self-service) FTP was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $48.64 in gasoline was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One exhaust system ($200) and two catalytic converters ($600) were reported stolen.

DECEMBER 5

Burglary/non-residence/no force second degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One prescription bottle containing large, oval white pills, 0.50 grams of marijuana, one large prescription bottle containing a white powder and one small bag containing a crystal-like substance were recovered.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from State Docks Road at Bluff Park.

DECEMBER 6

Robbery-purse snatching-theft with use of force third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Samsung Galaxy A51 phone ($100) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Highway 30. Three Christmas decorations ($150) were reported stolen.