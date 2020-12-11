 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police report
0 comments

Eufaula Police report

  • 0
dot generic police lights generic (2).jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9.

DECEMBER 3

Dietrick Scott Bookman, 24, Eufaula—aggravated assault- A to M

Roger Charles Burling, 41, Eufaula—burglary/non-residence/no force and larceny/theft-firearms

DECEMBER 7

A 15-year-old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/harassment and resisting arrest

DECEMBER 9

Willie Earl Daniel, 57, Eufaula—criminal trespassing

The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9.

DECEMBER 3

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from West Broad Street. Two tree cutting ropes ($300) were reported stolen.

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from West Washington Street. $350 in cash money was reported stolen.

DECEMBER 4

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One jacket ($39.88) was reported stolen.

Fraud- gas drive-off (self-service) FTP was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $48.64 in gasoline was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One exhaust system ($200) and two catalytic converters ($600) were reported stolen.

DECEMBER 5

Burglary/non-residence/no force second degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One prescription bottle containing large, oval white pills, 0.50 grams of marijuana, one large prescription bottle containing a white powder and one small bag containing a crystal-like substance were recovered.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from State Docks Road at Bluff Park.

DECEMBER 6

Robbery-purse snatching-theft with use of force third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Samsung Galaxy A51 phone ($100) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Highway 30. Three Christmas decorations ($150) were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Old Dale Road. One Alabama license plate ($40) was reported stolen.

DECEMBER 7

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from North Orange Street. One Glock 19 pistol ($650) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from North Orange Street. One Canik handgun ($800) and one Springfield Hellcat handgun ($1,000) were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft first degree was filed from Cherokee Drive. Miscellaneous currency was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from Morning Dove Lane. One Taurus handgun ($400) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Sun Joe pressure washer ($225) was reported stolen.

Domestic violence/harassment third degree and resisting arrest were reported from West Broad Street.

DECEMBER 8

Receiving stolen vehicle first degree was filed from Norman Street. A 2017 Nissan Altima was recovered.

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from West Broad Street. One Sig Sauer .22 caliber handgun ($150) and $12.00 in coins were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $300 in clothing was reported stolen.

DECEMBER 9

An information report was filed from Inlet Road. Glass on a French door ($250) was reported damaged.

An information report was filed from Humminbird Lane. A 2017 Chevrolet Impala ($300) was reported damaged.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 21 and Nov. 30.

News

Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30.

News

Lake Eufaula fishing report

The water level continues to creep up slowly over the past week. The winds and rain have stirred up the water some and the cold fronts have sh…

Watch Now: Related Video

HOPE Academy 'Christmas Cookies'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert