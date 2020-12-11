Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9.
DECEMBER 3
Dietrick Scott Bookman, 24, Eufaula—aggravated assault- A to M
Roger Charles Burling, 41, Eufaula—burglary/non-residence/no force and larceny/theft-firearms
DECEMBER 7
A 15-year-old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/harassment and resisting arrest
DECEMBER 9
Willie Earl Daniel, 57, Eufaula—criminal trespassing
The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9.
DECEMBER 3
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from West Broad Street. Two tree cutting ropes ($300) were reported stolen.
Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from West Washington Street. $350 in cash money was reported stolen.
DECEMBER 4
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One jacket ($39.88) was reported stolen.
Fraud- gas drive-off (self-service) FTP was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $48.64 in gasoline was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One exhaust system ($200) and two catalytic converters ($600) were reported stolen.
DECEMBER 5
Burglary/non-residence/no force second degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One prescription bottle containing large, oval white pills, 0.50 grams of marijuana, one large prescription bottle containing a white powder and one small bag containing a crystal-like substance were recovered.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from State Docks Road at Bluff Park.
DECEMBER 6
Robbery-purse snatching-theft with use of force third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Samsung Galaxy A51 phone ($100) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Highway 30. Three Christmas decorations ($150) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Old Dale Road. One Alabama license plate ($40) was reported stolen.
DECEMBER 7
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from North Orange Street. One Glock 19 pistol ($650) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from North Orange Street. One Canik handgun ($800) and one Springfield Hellcat handgun ($1,000) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft first degree was filed from Cherokee Drive. Miscellaneous currency was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from Morning Dove Lane. One Taurus handgun ($400) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Sun Joe pressure washer ($225) was reported stolen.
Domestic violence/harassment third degree and resisting arrest were reported from West Broad Street.
DECEMBER 8
Receiving stolen vehicle first degree was filed from Norman Street. A 2017 Nissan Altima was recovered.
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft (firearms) second degree were filed from West Broad Street. One Sig Sauer .22 caliber handgun ($150) and $12.00 in coins were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $300 in clothing was reported stolen.
DECEMBER 9
An information report was filed from Inlet Road. Glass on a French door ($250) was reported damaged.
An information report was filed from Humminbird Lane. A 2017 Chevrolet Impala ($300) was reported damaged.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!