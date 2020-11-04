Eufaula Police Report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Oct. 23 and Nov. 1.
OCTOBER 23
Angelette Grant Russaw, 39, Eufaula—assault (harassment/intimidation)
OCTOBER 31
Luis Eduardo Martinez, 38, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)
NOVEMBER 1
Jarvis Javon Smith, 27, Eufaula—failure to appear (court)
Heidia Ayanna Noemi Jones, 22, Eufaula—driving under the influence (alcohol)
Jimmy Hill, 31, Eufaula—domestic violence/simple assault
Amberlie Desiree Thomas, 35, Eufaula—possession of dangerous drugs (opium or derivative)
Clint Alan Owens, 33, Eufaula—possession of dangerous drugs (opium or derivative)
The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Oct. 29 through Nov. 1.
OCTOBER 29
Burglary (forced) third degree and larceny/theft of lost property fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from East Broad Street/North Randolph Avenue. One Craftsman push mower ($200) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Cherry Street. One Kimber Custom .45 caliber pistol ($300) was reported stolen.
Violation of domestic violence protection order was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Unauthorized use of auto (no force/joyriding) was filed from Edna Street. A 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was reported stolen.
An unattended death was reported from Memory Lane.
OCTOBER 30
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Scenic Drive.
Larceny/theft from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from Rivers Avenue. One antique motorcycle frame ($100) and one motorcycle trailer ($500) were reported stolen.
Auto theft first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2005 gold Honda Accord ($2,500) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments).
OCTOBER 31
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from West Broad Street. Seven store credit cards and bank cards and one Gucci cross shoulder purse ($100) were reported stolen.
Strong arm sodomy with a man first degree was reported from Pecan Street.
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Lakewood Drive. One dining room table ($150) was reported damaged.
Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from Meadow Lane (Meadow Manor Apartments).
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Violation of domestic violence protection order was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments).
NOVEMBER 1
Assault/harassment was reported from West Washington Street.
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree and unauthorized use of vehicle (no force/joyriding) were filed from Jackson Street. A 2009 blue Ford Taurus ($4,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Randolph Avenue.
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from Lunsford Street.
Possession of dangerous drugs (opium or derivative) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A brown powder and two white oblong tablets ($25) were recovered.
