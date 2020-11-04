Eufaula Police Report

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Cherry Street. One Kimber Custom .45 caliber pistol ($300) was reported stolen.

Violation of domestic violence protection order was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Unauthorized use of auto (no force/joyriding) was filed from Edna Street. A 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was reported stolen.

An unattended death was reported from Memory Lane.

OCTOBER 30

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Scenic Drive.

Larceny/theft from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from Rivers Avenue. One antique motorcycle frame ($100) and one motorcycle trailer ($500) were reported stolen.

Auto theft first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2005 gold Honda Accord ($2,500) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments).

OCTOBER 31