Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 5 and Nov. 17.
NOVEMBER 5
Kionna A. Tharp, 18, Eufaula—domestic violence/harassment
NOVEMBER 8
Tammera Tyisha Adams, 20, Eufaula—aggravated child abuse/non-family and domestic violence/simple assault
NOVEMBER 9
Eric Charles Allen, 51, Midway—criminal trespassing
Terrence Avis Allen, 37, Eufaula—receiving stolen property/possession of a stolen vehicle
NOVEMBER 10
Tony Wallace, 28, Fort Gaines, Ga. —possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of amphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana
NOVEMBER 12
Takeia Latrice Collier, 36, Clayton—fugitive from justice
Gary George, 33, Eufaula—domestic violence/simple assault
NOVEMBER 13
Shannon Leeanne Parker, 41, Eufaula—possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia
NOVEMBER 14
Marquise Sherrod Thomas, 30, Eufaula—domestic violence third degree
Holly Elizabeth Britt, 21, Eufaula—domestic violence third degree
Julie Berkley Chance, 47, Bonifay, Fla.—driving under the influence (alcohol)
NOVEMBER 17
Robert Tyrece Eutsey, 21, Canton, Ohio—fugitive from justice
The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Nov. 9 through Nov. 17.
NOVEMBER 9
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments). Two tires ($400) were reported damaged.
Possession of a stolen vehicle first degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue and Cowikee Street. A 2011 black Dodge Charger ($8,000) was recovered.
Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree was filed from Oakland Avenue. $25.00 in change, one Roku television ($208) and one Sony television ($532) were reported stolen.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
A missing adult person was reported from Dudley Drive.
NOVEMBER 10
Burglary/residence/no force third degree and auto theft first degree were filed from Macedonia Drive. A 2011 black Dodge Charger ($8,000) and the keys to vehicle ($50) were reported stolen and later recovered.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of amphetamine were filed from Eufaula Avenue. Four grams of amphetamine ($40), three grams of marijuana ($30), one digital scale ($15) and packaging material ($5) were recovered.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from West Washington Street.
NOVEMBER 11
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Russell Alley. The tires of a 2006 Chrysler 300 ($500) were reported damaged.
NOVEMBER 12
Fugitive from justice was reported from Eufaula Avenue.
NOVEMBER 13
Shooting into an occupied building was filed from Fairlane Drive. A .45 caliber full metal jacket round ($5) was recovered.
Auto theft first degree was filed from Meadowbrook Drive. A 2006 Jeep Liberty ($5,000) was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Dale Road.
Possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. 0.50 milliliters of heroin ($5), two hypodermic syringes ($10) and one glass smoking device ($20) were recovered.
Assault-domestic-menacing-knife third degree was reported from Rivers Avenue.
NOVEMBER 14
Shooting into an occupied building was reported from Fairlane Drive.
Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Fort Browder Road. One PlayStation 4 gaming console ($299), one glass vase ($50) and one wooden coffee table ($150) were reported damaged.
Criminal mischief (damage to business) third degree was filed from Highway 30. One gas pump hose ($200) was reported damaged.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue (south of Lake Drive).
Domestic violence-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
NOVEMBER 15
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Macedonia Drive.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Hunters Inlet.
An information report was filed from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. One rear bumper cover and driver tail light of a Lincoln Aviator ($400) and one rear passenger fender and tail light of a Ford Ranger ($1,500) were reported damaged.
An information report was filed from Reeves Drive.
NOVEMBER 16
Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft second degree ($1,500-$2,500) were filed from State Docks Road. One concrete/glass sofa table ($200), one Broyhill floral sofa ($1,000), one concrete/glass end table ($200), one Broyhill floral loveseat ($600) and one concrete/glass coffee table ($300) were reported stolen.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Highway 30.
NOVEMBER 17
Assault/harassment was reported from Boundary Street.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Old Abbeville Road at Scenic Drive. Miscellaneous tools ($2,500) were reported stolen.
An information report was filed from Foxridge Road. One telephone pole ($350) was reported damaged.
NOVEMBER 18
An information report was filed from Hummingbird Lane. One brown handbag containing syringe capsules ($30) was recovered.
Assault/domestic violence third degree and harassing communications third degree were reported from South Randolph Avenue (Fairlane Meadows Apartments).
