Eufaula Police report

NOVEMBER 10

Burglary/residence/no force third degree and auto theft first degree were filed from Macedonia Drive. A 2011 black Dodge Charger ($8,000) and the keys to vehicle ($50) were reported stolen and later recovered.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of amphetamine were filed from Eufaula Avenue. Four grams of amphetamine ($40), three grams of marijuana ($30), one digital scale ($15) and packaging material ($5) were recovered.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from West Washington Street.

NOVEMBER 11

Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Russell Alley. The tires of a 2006 Chrysler 300 ($500) were reported damaged.

NOVEMBER 12

Fugitive from justice was reported from Eufaula Avenue.

NOVEMBER 13

Shooting into an occupied building was filed from Fairlane Drive. A .45 caliber full metal jacket round ($5) was recovered.

Auto theft first degree was filed from Meadowbrook Drive. A 2006 Jeep Liberty ($5,000) was reported stolen.