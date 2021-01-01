 Skip to main content
Eufaula Police report
The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27.

Arrests

DECEMBER 23

Johnny Leroy Green, 53, Eufaula—larceny/theft-miscellaneous and possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Michael Hurst, 47, Clayton—burglary-residence-forced, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of dangerous drugs

DECEMBER 25

Lenard Fryer, 38, Clayton—aggravated assault-family

DECEMBER 26

Thomas Markus Hill, 35, Eufaula—attempting to elude a police officer and aggravated assault/non-family

DECEMBER 27

Annette Stewart Watkins, 51, Troy—burglary/non-residence/no force and larceny/theft-firearms

The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27.

DECEMBER 21

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Stapleton Drive. $2 was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Dowling Drive. $20 in cash was reported stolen.

Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree was filed from Chewalla Road. Two tires ($400) were reported stolen and later recovered.

Simple assault third degree was reported from Van Henry Lane.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Highland Avenue.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Smith & Wesson SD9 VE handgun ($50) was recovered.

DECEMBER 22

Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Bush Drive. Two mountain bikes ($240) were reported stolen.

DECEMBER 23

Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Fairlane Drive. One chain link fence and gate ($200) and miscellaneous Christmas decorations ($100) were reported damaged.

Fraud (miscellaneous) was filed from Cotton Circle. $175 was reported stolen.

DECEMBER 24

Shooting into an occupied building was reported from Lakeside Drive.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Ryobi multi tool ($49), one Ryobi 18 volt lithium battery ($49) and assorted tools ($15) were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Lakeside Drive. One Mossberg 5.56 hunting rifle ($700) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Marina Drive. One .30-06 rifle ($700) and one Michael Kors purse with matching wallet ($500) were reported stolen.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from Old Dale Road. One wood door frame ($150) was reported damaged.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One bottle of New Amsterdam peach liquor ($12.99) was reported stolen.

Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Lakeside Drive. One back passenger door with bullet holes ($200) was reported damaged.

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Lakeside Drive.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One front passenger side panel ($100) was reported damaged.

DECEMBER 26

Aggravated assault/non-family/gun first degree was filed from East Barbour Street. One Springfield Armory .40 caliber handgun ($300) was recovered.

Larceny/theft second degree ($1,500-$2,500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) were filed from Hillcrest Drive. One .30-06 Savage model 110 rifle with attachments ($350) and one Marlin 3030 rifle with attachments ($600) were reported stolen.

Endangering the welfare of a child was reported from Gammage Road.

Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from Kent Drive.

DECEMBER 27

Larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) were filed from North Orange Avenue. One digital tire gauge ($80), one 16 volt battery charger ($300), three nitro bottles ($975) and one blower motor ($55) were reported stolen.

Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

