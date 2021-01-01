Eufaula Police report

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Ryobi multi tool ($49), one Ryobi 18 volt lithium battery ($49) and assorted tools ($15) were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Lakeside Drive. One Mossberg 5.56 hunting rifle ($700) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Marina Drive. One .30-06 rifle ($700) and one Michael Kors purse with matching wallet ($500) were reported stolen.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from Old Dale Road. One wood door frame ($150) was reported damaged.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One bottle of New Amsterdam peach liquor ($12.99) was reported stolen.

Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Lakeside Drive. One back passenger door with bullet holes ($200) was reported damaged.

Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Lakeside Drive.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One front passenger side panel ($100) was reported damaged.

DECEMBER 26