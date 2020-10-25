Eufaula Police Report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Oct. 19 and Oct. 21.
OCTOBER 19
Dontrell Deon Henry, 18, Eufaula—two counts of possession of marijuana
Jeremy Lamar Hawkins, 29, College Park, Ga.—receiving stolen property
Ricardo Paiz Perez, 37, Eufaula—D.U.I. (alcohol)
Willie Earl Daniel, 57, Eufaula—criminal trespassing
Ladarrian Shawntell Billins, 26, Abbeville—probation violation
OCTOBER 20
Juan Penagus, 31, Eufaula—D.U.I. (alcohol)
OCTOBER 21
Ricky Thornton, 51, Georgetown, Ga.—larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500) and criminal trespassing
Donald Frederick Deaton, 39, Dothan—possession of methamphetamine and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Oct. 14 through Oct. 22.
OCTOBER 14
Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was filed from McKenzie Street. One driver’s side front window ($175), one back window ($250), one windshield ($375), and one driver’s side rear window ($175) were reported damaged.
Possession of methamphetamine and possession of dangerous drugs were filed from State Docks Road. One clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance and one small round orange pill were recovered.
Receiving stolen property (vehicle) first degree was filed from State Docks Road. A Mercury Grand Marquis ($2,000) was recovered.
OCTOBER 15
Liquor-pedestrian under the influence was reported from South Randolph Avenue at Biscayne Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from Old Dale Road at South Eufaula Avenue. One gram of marijuana ($10), two clear bags containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine ($20), and one glass pipe with burnt bowl on one end ($5) were recovered.
An information report was filed from North Eufaula Avenue.
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from Malone Court.
Domestic violence-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Patricia Circle.
An information report was filed from Russell Street. One 7100 radio detector TX10 ($5,000) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Maxi Trac LED light bar ($189.99) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Moultrie A3001 game camera ($68.99) was reported stolen.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Highway 30.
Burglary-forced (non-residence) third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One money bag and money box ($50) was reported stolen.
OCTOBER 16
Harassing communications was reported from Paul Lee Parkway (Park Meadows Apartments).
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card was filed from Eula Street. $600 from bank funds was reported stolen.
Auto theft first degree was filed from Dale Road. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban ($4,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from McNab Street.
Simple assault third degree was reported from Dudley Quarters.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
OCTOBER 17
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from Reeves Drive. One windshield and driver’s side door window ($500) was reported damaged.
Aggravated assault-domestic-menacing-gun was reported from Fairlane Drive.
An information report was filed from North Eufaula Avenue.
OCTOBER 18
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Jackson Street. One red Huffy bicycle ($80) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Two T-bone steaks ($56) were reported stolen.
OCTOBER 19
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from Lake Drive. Three grams of marijuana ($30) were recovered.
Receiving stolen property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One Glock 17 pistol ($300) was recovered.
OCTOBER 20
Larceny/theft of lost property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and illegal possession/use of credit/debit card were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Wells Fargo credit card was reported stolen.
Domestic violence-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from Center Avenue. One door knob ($10) was reported damaged.
Larceny/theft-from yards fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Russell Street. One folding chair ($10) was reported stolen and later recovered.
OCTOBER 21
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal trespassing second degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $140.95 in miscellaneous merchandise was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
A juvenile runaway was reported from Franklin Street.
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft of property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were filed from West Washington Street. $600 in cash was reported stolen.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One diesel pump assembly with slab was reported damaged.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Dale Road.
Possession of methamphetamine and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were filed from Paul Lee Parkway at State Docks Road. Eight grams of methamphetamine ($320) and one Rohm .38 Special handgun ($120) were recovered.
OCTOBER 22
Possession of methamphetamine and attempting to elude a police officer were filed from West Union Street/McCrae Street. Three grams of methamphetamine and fourteen multi-colored tablets believed to be Ecstasy ($120) were recovered.
