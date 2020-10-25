Eufaula Police Report

OCTOBER 14

Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was filed from McKenzie Street. One driver’s side front window ($175), one back window ($250), one windshield ($375), and one driver’s side rear window ($175) were reported damaged.

Possession of methamphetamine and possession of dangerous drugs were filed from State Docks Road. One clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance and one small round orange pill were recovered.

Receiving stolen property (vehicle) first degree was filed from State Docks Road. A Mercury Grand Marquis ($2,000) was recovered.

OCTOBER 15

Liquor-pedestrian under the influence was reported from South Randolph Avenue at Biscayne Drive.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from Old Dale Road at South Eufaula Avenue. One gram of marijuana ($10), two clear bags containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine ($20), and one glass pipe with burnt bowl on one end ($5) were recovered.

An information report was filed from North Eufaula Avenue.