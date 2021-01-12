Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department from Jan. 6 through Jan. 10.
JANUARY 6
Daniel Parker, 55, Luverne—criminal trespassing
JANUARY 7
Dacia Latia Sharese Franklin, 23, Eufaula—assault-domestic violence-third degree
Nicholas William Walchle, 34, Eufaula—bail jumping second degree
JANUARY 9
A 13-year-old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with assault-domestic violence-third degree
Jason D. Ludlam, 50, Eufaula—possession of drug paraphernalia
Terry Johnson, 30, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-family
JANUARY 10
Billy Gene Dansby, 52, Georgetown, Ga.—two counts of possession of marijuana
INCIDENTS
The following incidents were recorded by the Eufaula Police Department from Jan. 6 through Jan. 10.
JANUARY 6
Fraud-identity theft was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from State Docks Road.
JANUARY 7
Larceny/theft from residence first degree was reported from Hicks Lane. Two diamond rings ($4,000) were reported stolen.
An unattended death was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Imperial Drive. One bedroom door frame ($50), one living room wall ($150), ten small picture frames ($100), one lamp ($50) and one wooden chair ($50) were reported damaged.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Lake Drive. One cement wall ($300) was reported damaged.
JANUARY 8
Damaged property-criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Seven mannequin displays ($350) were reported damaged.
Forgery-passing forged instrument second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A $3,855 fraudulent check was reported.
Burglary-residence-forced third degree and larceny/theft from residence third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were reported from Simmons Alley. One wooden white and red cabinet ($800) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Rivers Avenue. One Taurus 85 Protector revolver ($400) was reported stolen.
JANUARY 9
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) was reported from Pine Hill Drive.
Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. One bedroom window ($150) was reported damaged.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported from Lake Drive. One glass smoking device ($5) was recovered.
Forgery-circulating illegal paper money without authority was reported from East Barbour Street. A $20 counterfeit bill was recovered.
Abandonment of vehicle was reported from Old Dale Road.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from State Docks Road. One red iPhone XR in black case ($400) was reported stolen.
JANUARY 10
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Cherry Street/North Eufaula Avenue.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. 3.5 grams of marijuana ($10) were recovered.