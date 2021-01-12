Eufaula Police report

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from State Docks Road.

JANUARY 7

Larceny/theft from residence first degree was reported from Hicks Lane. Two diamond rings ($4,000) were reported stolen.

An unattended death was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Assault-domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Imperial Drive. One bedroom door frame ($50), one living room wall ($150), ten small picture frames ($100), one lamp ($50) and one wooden chair ($50) were reported damaged.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Lake Drive. One cement wall ($300) was reported damaged.

JANUARY 8

Damaged property-criminal mischief third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Seven mannequin displays ($350) were reported damaged.

Forgery-passing forged instrument second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A $3,855 fraudulent check was reported.