Eufaula Police report
Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20.

DECEMBER 18

Hannah Lynn Bragg, 18, Eufaula—assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation)

DECEMBER 20

John Stephen Coleman, 33, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-harassment-intimidation

The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20.

DECEMBER 17

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One side door of business ($300) was reported damaged.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Broadview Drive.

An information report was filed from State Docks Road. One outside wall of business ($100) was reported damaged.

An animal bite was reported from Macon Avenue.

Burglary-residence-forced third degree and larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Colby Avenue. One Rigid Air compressor ($200) and one Abrasive chop saw ($200) were reported stolen. One door frame/latch ($100) was reported damaged.

Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft from residence first degree were filed from New Street. One iPhone 11 Pro Max ($1,200), credit cards, one Charter Arms Pitbull .9mm revolver ($800), $1,680 in cash, one wallet ($50), an Alabama driver’s license, a social security card and a passport were reported stolen.

DECEMBER 18

Rape-strong arm first degree was reported from East Barbour Street.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments).

DECEMBER 19

Larceny/theft of lost property third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One red iPhone XR ($1,000) was reported stolen.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from State Docks Road (Bluff Park Apartments).

Assault-domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief second degree, and violation of domestic violence protection order were filed from East Union Street. Hood of vehicle ($500) and two tail light globes ($500) were reported damaged.

DECEMBER 20

Burglary-residence-forced third degree was filed from Eufaula Avenue. Miscellaneous tools ($300) were reported stolen.

Burglary-residence-no force third degree was filed from Highway 131. One HP desktop computer ($300), one vintage screen projector ($300), six brown vintage dining room chairs with green velvet backs ($450), two vintage chairs with green velvet backs ($1,000) and batteries from cars in yard ($300) were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One car battery ($100), one Alabama car tag, one insurance card and registration paper work were reported stolen.

Aggravated assault/non-family/strong arm third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Domestic violence-simple assault-family third degree was reported from Mustang Lane.

Assault-domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree and violation of domestic violence protection order were filed from Russell Avenue. One screened porch ($100) was reported damaged.

