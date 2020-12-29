Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20.

DECEMBER 18

Hannah Lynn Bragg, 18, Eufaula—assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation)

DECEMBER 20

John Stephen Coleman, 33, Eufaula—domestic violence-simple assault-harassment-intimidation

The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20.

DECEMBER 17

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One side door of business ($300) was reported damaged.

Assault-domestic-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Broadview Drive.

An information report was filed from State Docks Road. One outside wall of business ($100) was reported damaged.

An animal bite was reported from Macon Avenue.