Eufaula Police report

Aggravated assault-menacing (knife) was reported from Macedonia Drive.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was filed from Chattahoochee Court. Four door windows ($1,000), one hood of vehicle ($500) and one windshield ($400) were reported damaged.

November 8

Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree and domestic violence-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree were filed from Mack Street. One iPhone 7 ($300) was reported damaged.

A 16-year-old juvenile runaway was reported from Walden Woods Loop.

Receiving a stolen vehicle first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Veterans Boulevard. A 2005 Ford Expedition was recovered.

Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal trespassing third degree were reported from Edna Street.

Simple assault third degree was reported from Dale Road.

November 9

Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from West Washington Street.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from West Washington Street.