Eufaula Police report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 8 and Nov. 9.
November 8
Mary Gray Morris, 47, Eufaula — family offense, causing of delinquency
William Barrett Slade, 66, Eufaula — driving under the influence (alcohol)
Freddie Lee Bradwell, 28, Fort Mitchell — receiving stolen vehicle
November 9
Karnesha Tunyea Ware, 26, Eufaula — domestic violence/simple assault
The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Oct. 18 through Nov. 9.
October 18
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $31.17 in automotive fuel was reported stolen.
November 6
Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Meadow Lane (Meadow Manor Apartments). One gold rope necklace ($200) was reported stolen.
Aggravated assault was reported from Norman Street.
November 7
Aggravated assault-menacing (knife) was reported from Macedonia Drive.
Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was filed from Chattahoochee Court. Four door windows ($1,000), one hood of vehicle ($500) and one windshield ($400) were reported damaged.
November 8
Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree and domestic violence-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree were filed from Mack Street. One iPhone 7 ($300) was reported damaged.
A 16-year-old juvenile runaway was reported from Walden Woods Loop.
Receiving a stolen vehicle first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Veterans Boulevard. A 2005 Ford Expedition was recovered.
Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal trespassing third degree were reported from Edna Street.
Simple assault third degree was reported from Dale Road.
November 9
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from West Washington Street.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from West Washington Street.
