 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eufaula Police report
0 comments

Eufaula Police report

  • 0

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 8 and Nov. 9.

November 8

Mary Gray Morris, 47, Eufaula — family offense, causing of delinquency

William Barrett Slade, 66, Eufaula — driving under the influence (alcohol)

Freddie Lee Bradwell, 28, Fort Mitchell — receiving stolen vehicle

November 9

Karnesha Tunyea Ware, 26, Eufaula — domestic violence/simple assault

The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Oct. 18 through Nov. 9.

October 18

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $31.17 in automotive fuel was reported stolen.

November 6

Larceny/theft from residence fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Meadow Lane (Meadow Manor Apartments). One gold rope necklace ($200) was reported stolen.

Aggravated assault was reported from Norman Street.

November 7

Aggravated assault-menacing (knife) was reported from Macedonia Drive.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was filed from Chattahoochee Court. Four door windows ($1,000), one hood of vehicle ($500) and one windshield ($400) were reported damaged.

November 8

Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree and domestic violence-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree were filed from Mack Street. One iPhone 7 ($300) was reported damaged.

A 16-year-old juvenile runaway was reported from Walden Woods Loop.

Receiving a stolen vehicle first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Veterans Boulevard. A 2005 Ford Expedition was recovered.

Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal trespassing third degree were reported from Edna Street.

Simple assault third degree was reported from Dale Road.

November 9

Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from West Washington Street.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from West Washington Street.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Eufaula Police report

  • Updated

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

News

Eufaula Police Report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Oct. 23 and Nov. 1. 

Eufaula City Council sworn in
News

Eufaula City Council sworn in

At an organizational meeting held Monday, Nov. 2, five newly elected members of the Eufaula City Council, as well as the returning mayor, were…

Lake Eufaula fishing report
News

Lake Eufaula fishing report

The repair on the dam is scheduled to be completed in the next two weeks, and the water level will begin to rise as they lower the water on We…

Eufaula Police Report
News

Eufaula Police Report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Oct. 26 and Oct. 28. 

Watch Now: Related Video

HOPE Academy 'Christmas Cookies'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert