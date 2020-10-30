Eufaula Police Report

OCTOBER 27

Burglary (forced) third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Paul Lee Parkway. One 40-inch Element television ($200) was reported stolen.

Burglary-residence-forced third degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue. One door/door frame ($200) was reported damaged.

Extortion-injured reputation second degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Aggravated assault second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Criminal mischief second degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Roku flat-screen television ($600) was reported damaged.

Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from Eula Street.

Harassing communications was reported from Eula Street.

OCTOBER 28

Kidnapping-terror-minor first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Homicide/murder (gun) was reported from Norman Street.

Criminal mischief-damage to business third degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue. One metal fence ($300) was reported damaged.

Public intoxication was reported from Highway 30.