Eufaula Police Report
Eufaula Police Report

The following arrests were made by the Eufaula Police Department between Oct. 26 and Oct. 28. 

OCTOBER 26

Shontrice Heath Woods, 40, Clayton — giving false information to a law enforcement officer and criminal trespassing

Mitchell Lane Birchfield, 27, Opelika — embezzlement of business property

OCTOBER 28

Dwayne Jamar Henderson, 23, Eufaula — homicide/murder (gun)

Coty Lee Phillips, 26, Eufaula — public intoxication

The following incident reports were documented by the Eufaula Police Department from Oct. 26 through Oct. 28.

OCTOBER 26

Aggravated assault-strong arm second degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from St. Francis Drive. One bra ($50), one shirt ($15) and one table ($224) were reported damaged.

Giving false information to a law enforcement officer and criminal trespassing first degree were reported from Simmons Alley.

Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from East Broad Street. One 55-gallon drum ($50) was reported stolen.

OCTOBER 27

Burglary (forced) third degree and larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) were filed from Paul Lee Parkway. One 40-inch Element television ($200) was reported stolen.

Burglary-residence-forced third degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue. One door/door frame ($200) was reported damaged.

Extortion-injured reputation second degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Aggravated assault second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Criminal mischief second degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Roku flat-screen television ($600) was reported damaged.

Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from Eula Street.

Harassing communications was reported from Eula Street.

OCTOBER 28

Kidnapping-terror-minor first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Homicide/murder (gun) was reported from Norman Street.

Criminal mischief-damage to business third degree was filed from South Randolph Avenue. One metal fence ($300) was reported damaged.

Public intoxication was reported from Highway 30.

