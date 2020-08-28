Eufaula Police Reports

Arrests
AUG. 23
Saleena Gosha, 38, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
AUG. 24
Willie Earl Daniels, 57, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
Michael Frederick Tye, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
AUG. 25
Jerry Lee Ford, 46, of Phenix City was arrested and charged with failure to appear (court), sell/distribution of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.
Lacey W. Raper, 38, of Clayton was arrested and charged with bail jumping.
Scottie Lane Carroll, 55, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of barbiturates and public intoxication.
John Henry Avery, 46, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with sell/distribution of cocaine.
AUG. 27
Tykevious Dequarius Jarquon Russaw, 22, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
Lenard Fryer, 37, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and domestic violence third degree.
Incident/offense reports
AUG. 20
Criminal mischief second degree was filed from Cotton Avenue. The front and back windshields of a vehicle ($1,200) were reported damaged.
AUG. 21
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) was filed from Paul Lee Parkway (Park Meadows Apartments). A 2008 Chevrolet Malibu ($2,500) was reported damaged.
AUG. 24
Larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) was filed from Reeves Drive. One Apple iPhone 8 Plus ($1,300) was reported stolen.
Assault/harassment/intimidation was reported from Highway 30.
Simple assault/harassment was reported from Macedonia Drive.
AUG. 25
Sell/distribution of cocaine and possession of marijuana first degree were filed from West Boundary Street. One container with a loose green leafy material believed to be marijuana ($10) and two clear bags containing a white compressed powder believed to be cocaine ($200) were recovered.
Simple assault/domestic violence third degree and larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were filed from Reeves Street. An Apple iPhone 8 Plus ($400) and miscellaneous keys ($5) were reported stolen.
AUG. 26
Robbery-street-knife first degree was filed from Norman Street. Reported stolen were $40 in cash and one pocket knife ($15).
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
AUG. 27
Public intoxication and resisting arrest were reported from Lakewood Drive.
Possession of synthetic narcotics and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One clear bag containing a loose green leafy material believed to be synthetic marijuana ($10) and a Glock 32 .357 caliber pistol ($549) were recovered.
