Eufaula police reports

Oct. 5 - Landon Davis Roberts, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

INCIDENT/OFFENSE REPORTS

Sept. 30 - Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Pump Station Road. One black and purple Taurus .9mm handgun ($500) was reported stolen.

Oct. 1 - Domestic violence third degree, harassing communications third degree, and assault-harassment/intimidation were reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Criminal mischief third degree was filed from West Washington Street. One mailbox ($75) was reported damaged.

Public intoxication was reported from Randolph Street.

Oct. 3 - Criminal mischief first degree was filed from Dale Road. $3,000 in damage was reported to a 2010 Nissan Frontier.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from Fairlane Drive. One basketball goal ($200) and one chain-link fence ($700) were reported damaged.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from Scenic Drive.