Eufaula police reports

ARRESTS
Sept. 8 - Tobias Solomon Kelly, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with larceny/theft of article from auto.
Sept. 23 - Preston Ray Carpenter, 40, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with larceny/theft from public building.
Oct. 1 - Marlon Hicks, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Angela Marie Hall, 45, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear/bail jumping.
Oct. 2 - Cassandra Lanet Glenn, 40, of Clayton was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.
Oct. 3 - Margaret A. Sapp, 80, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/simple assault.
Billy Gene Dansby Jr., 52, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
Oct. 4 - Lorenzo Stevenson Harvey, 23, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree, assault-domestic-menacing-gun, and tampering with physical evidence.
Michael Antonio Mitchell, 37, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/simple assault.
Oct. 5 - Landon Davis Roberts, 18, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
INCIDENT/OFFENSE REPORTS
Sept. 30 - Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Pump Station Road. One black and purple Taurus .9mm handgun ($500) was reported stolen.
Oct. 1 - Domestic violence third degree, harassing communications third degree, and assault-harassment/intimidation were reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from West Washington Street. One mailbox ($75) was reported damaged.
Public intoxication was reported from Randolph Street.
Oct. 3 - Criminal mischief first degree was filed from Dale Road. $3,000 in damage was reported to a 2010 Nissan Frontier.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from Fairlane Drive. One basketball goal ($200) and one chain-link fence ($700) were reported damaged.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from Scenic Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported from Davis Road.
Oct. 4 - Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree, and assault-domestic-menacing-gun third degree were filed from Jefferson Street. One Hi-Point C-9 .9mm handgun ($150) was recovered. Drywall ($100) was reported damaged.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Holloway Drive. One front passenger window ($300) was reported damaged.
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from Davis Drive.
