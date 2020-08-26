Eufaula Police Reports

Arrests
AUG. 20
Justin Brian Harvell, 23, of Clayton was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
Maurice Dequann Crews, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
AUG. 21
Devin Rakin Crews, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with drunkenness/intoxication at a private residence.
Anthony Jerome Dortch, 40, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/harassment.
Bernard Jones, 45, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics and tampering with physical evidence.
AUG. 22
Ervin Smith, 56, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
James Raymond Triplett, 48, of Lithia Springs GA was arrested and charged with possessing stolen property.
Karen Michelle Hall, 50, of Georgetown GA was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
Michael Thomas Miles, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/harassment.
AUG. 23
Tyrone Rashad Walton, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
Incident/offense reports
JUNE 9
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Sanford Avenue. One black Sig Sauer P365XL .9mm pistol ($750) was reported stolen and later recovered. One Taurus TH9 .9mm pistol ($600) was recovered.
AUG. 20
Attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving were reported from State Docks Road at Paul Lee Parkway.
Unauthorized use of auto (no force/joyriding) was filed from Nancy Ross Drive. A 1997 Chevrolet Suburban ($4,000) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Paul Lee Parkway (Park Meadows Apartments). One black Michael Kors purse ($200) was reported stolen.
Larceny/theft of article from auto was filed from Paul Lee Parkway (Park Meadows Apartments). There were $40 in cash, one can filled with an unknown amount of change, and one red, white, & black pair of size 9 & ½ Jordan shoes ($200) reported stolen.
Auto theft first degree was filed from First Street. A 2014 Chevrolet Camaro ($5,000) was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Cotton Avenue. One house window ($200) was reported damaged.
Criminal mischief first degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. The bumper of a 2013 Infiniti QX56 ($200) was reported damaged.
Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from State Docks Road. One bedroom door ($150) was reported damaged.
Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Lakepier Apartments. A 2006 Ford Explorer radio player ($150) was reported damaged.
AUG. 21
Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from State Docks Road.
Criminal mischief (shooting into an unoccupied vehicle) third degree was filed from Paul Lee Parkway (Park Meadows Apartments). One passenger window of a vehicle ($200) was reported damaged.
Obscene communications were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Possession of synthetic narcotics and tampering with physical evidence were filed from Holleman Drive at Spruce Drive. One clear sealed container with a green leafy substance ($5) was recovered.
Harassing communications was reported from Courtney Street.
AUG. 22
Using a false name/identity and receiving stolen property ($500-less than $1,500) third degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One Taurus TH9 .9mm pistol ($600) was recovered.
Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from Lakeside Drive.
Possessing stolen property first degree was filed from Highway 30/Outback Road. One Yamaha street bike was recovered.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from North Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
AUG. 23
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Old Dale Road. One wallet containing cash ($200) was reported stolen.
Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from West Washington Street.
Assault/harassment/intimidation was reported from Merion Drive.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One gram of marijuana and one Smith & Wesson .38 handgun were recovered.
Assault/harassment was reported from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
Domestic violence/harassment third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
