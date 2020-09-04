Eufaula Police Reports

Arrests
AUG. 27
Jamarcus Jamal Dozier, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.
AUG. 31
Carlton Luther Thomas, 28, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana, and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
SEPT. 1
Donna Sharese Green, 38, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal mischief.
SEPT. 2
Saleena Gosha, 38, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500).
SEPT. 3
Jason JB Thomas, 37, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of marijuana, and ex-felon in possession of a firearm.
Incident/offense reports
AUG. 27
Possession of cocaine was filed from West Washington Street. One plastic bag containing a white powdery substance ($20) was recovered.
AUG. 28
Possession of marijuana first degree was filed from Eufaula Avenue. One glass jar containing a green leafy substance ($75) and twelve packs of Cigarillos were recovered.
Possession of cocaine was filed from Norman Street. One plastic bag containing a solid white substance ($100) was recovered.
Criminal mischief first degree was filed from North Orange Avenue. One Ford F-150 truck ($2,500) was reported damaged.
Possession of methamphetamine was filed from Dale Road. One bag containing a crystallized substance ($50) was recovered.
AUG. 31
Aggravated assault-menacing-gun was reported from Scenic Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from South Randolph Avenue and Holloway Drive. One gram of marijuana, one silver canister/grinder, one black Glock gun case ($20), four empty Glock magazines ($140), and twenty unspent rounds of ammo ($40) were recovered.
Possession of stolen property fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Old Dale Road. One Alabama vehicle tag ($100) was recovered.
An information report was filed from State Docks Road.
An information report was filed from Eula Street.
Unauthorized use of auto (no force/joyriding) was filed from Cottonhill Road. A 2009 Ford Fusion ($2,000) was reported stolen.
Harassing communications was reported from Fairlane Drive.
SEPT. 1
Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud third degree was filed from Macedonia Drive. Two Visa debit cards were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One Quantum BaitCaster ($139.99) was reported stolen.
Criminal trespassing first degree was reported from Ridge Avenue.
Assault/harassment was reported from Highland Avenue.
Forgery/circulating illegal paper money without authority was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $20 was reported stolen.
SEPT. 2
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One pair of blue Comfort brand wedge shoes ($34.99) was reported stolen and later recovered.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue.
A vehicle fire was reported from Rocky Mountain Church Road.
An information report was filed from West Washington Street (Medical Center Barbour).
SEPT. 3
Domestic violence-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from South Randolph Avenue (Chattahoochee Courts).
Possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from South Randolph Avenue. One clear bag containing a loose green leafy material believed to be marijuana ($10), two different colored tablets believed to be ecstasy ($20), and one Clerke 1st .22 caliber revolver ($50) were recovered.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!