Eufaula Police Reports

Arrests
AUG. 18
Love Wilson, 70, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence.
AUG. 30
Amy S. Priest, 44, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of school employee engaging in sex with student under 19 years old.
SEPT. 3
Ericka Felico Wheeler, 48, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Davonte Sneed, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Javier M. Harvey, 22, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.
SEPT. 4
Eddie Walter Davis, 40, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Maurice Dequann Crews, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person, and possession of dangerous drugs.
John Abron Henderson, 23, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with ex-felon in possession of a firearm.
Debbie Denese Freeman, 51, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear (court).
SEPT. 5
Shannon Leeanne Parker, 41, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of dangerous drugs.
Jennifer Celeste Burkett, 27, of Pansey was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
DeGraphary Pierre Richardson, 34, of Enterprise was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Mario Johnson, 41, of Albany, Georgia was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Amber Nicole Holmes, 32, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer and failure to appear/comply (court).
A 16 year old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree.
SEPT. 6
Gaspar Hernandez Diago, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/simple assault.
Christopher Lee Crumpton, 35, of Ashford was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
SEPT. 7
A 16 year old juvenile of Phenix City was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle, and attempting to elude a police officer.
Ty John Nathanael Cox, 20, of Phenix City was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
Oscar Alejandro Hernandez Cayetano, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with making a false report to law enforcement.
Willie Earl Daniel, 57, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.
SEPT. 9
Joshua Devon Peterson, 22, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.
Incident/offense reports
AUG. 28
Two counts of school employee engaging in sex with student under 19 years old was reported from Blue Pine Drive.
SEPT. 3
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from Sanford Avenue.
Fugitive from justice was reported from State Docks Road.
Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
SEPT. 4
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue at Washington Street.
Ex-felon in possession of a firearm was filed from State Docks Road. A Glock 43 .9mm pistol ($520) was recovered.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear (court) were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One glass pipe with a burnt brillo on one end and one brillo pad in white tube were recovered.
Harassment/intimidation was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Possession of dangerous drugs was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One yellow plastic bag containing two small round blue pills were recovered.
Possession of marijuana first degree and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One white bag containing a green leafy substance was recovered.
SEPT. 5
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One small plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance, one small white round pill, one clear tube with round end, and 23 clear plastic baggies were recovered.
Public intoxication was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Domestic violence third degree was reported from Thrush Lane.
Possession of cocaine and sell/distribution of synthetic narcotics were filed from Towne Center Boulevard. A white powdery substance consistent with powder cocaine ($20), a green leafy substance consistent with synthetic marijuana ($300), and a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana ($20) were recovered.
Domestic violence third degree was reported from South Orange Avenue.
Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief second degree were filed from a victim’s residence. The back windshield of car ($200), front windshield of car ($200), one vase ($50), one screen door ($50), and window blinds ($30) were reported damaged.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Simple assault third degree was reported from Norman Street.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Edna Street. One small frame door window ($50) was reported damaged.
A missing juvenile was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Aggravated assault-domestic-menacing (gun) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
SEPT. 6
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Found/recovered property was filed from South Randolph Avenue. One Jimenez JA .9mm handgun with clip and .9mm rounds were recovered.
Stolen property was filed from a business (Dollar General). One iPhone 7 ($300) was recovered.
Aggravated assault (gun) second degree and assault-domestic-menacing (gun) third degree were reported from South Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard.
Abandonment of vehicle was reported from Davis Street and South Eufaula Avenue.
Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
SEPT. 7
Possession of a stolen vehicle first degree and attempting to elude a police officer were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. A 2007 Lexus ES 350 ($5,000) was recovered.
Possession of synthetic narcotics and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit were filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One white bag containing a loose green material believed to be synthetic marijuana ($5) and a Taurus G3 .9mm handgun ($345) were recovered.
SEPT. 8
Forgery/possessing a forged instrument second degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One money network check for $140 was reported stolen.
Embezzlement of business property first degree was filed from Humminbird Lane. Two fish finders ($3,500) were reported stolen.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Old Abbeville Road. One Alabama license plate was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from Lake Drive (Old Creek Town Park). One concrete picnic table ($450) was reported damaged.
An information report was filed from East Barbour Street. One window and frame ($300) was reported damaged.
Forgery/circulating illegal paper money without authority was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One counterfeit $20 bill was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One tire ($120) was reported damaged.
Domestic violence-coercion (harassment/intimidation) third degree was reported from Old Sardis Church Road.
Domestic violence third degree and harassing communications third degree were reported from Old Sardis Church Road.
SEPT. 9
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. Fifteen grams of marijuana ($100) were recovered.
Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Broadview Drive. One glass pane of door ($100) was reported damaged.
