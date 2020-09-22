Eufaula Police Reports

Arrests
SEPT. 15
Monyuett Smith, 37, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice.
Donna Elizabeth Phelps, 41, of Georgetown, Georgia was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics and promoting prison contraband.
SEPT. 17
Lisa Michelle White, 54, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/simple assault.
SEPT. 18
Shantera Danielle Upshaw, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana.
Maricio Vanquez Smith, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence/simple assault.
Frank Bond Davis, 66, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.
Oscar Hernandez, 21, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
SEPT. 20
Tommy Will Scott, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental operations.
Incident/offense reports
SEPT. 17
Robbery (strong arm) third degree and burglary (forced) third degree were filed from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. One set of car keys were reported stolen.
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree and auto theft first degree were filed from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. A 2016 blue Chevrolet Sonic ($4,000) was reported stolen.
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from Cottonhill Road.
An animal at large was reported from Spruce Circle.
An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $200 in cash was reported stolen.
SEPT. 18
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from West Washington Street. One clear bag containing a green leafy substance ($10) was recovered.
Disorderly conduct was reported from East Barbour Street.
Burglary (forced) third degree and larceny/theft second degree were filed from West Broad Street. One small handgun ($150) was reported stolen.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from Dale Road. 9.60 grams of marijuana ($100), one smoking pipe ($20), and one digital scale ($20) were recovered.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from North Orange Avenue.
SEPT. 19
Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from Corbitt Road.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One orange Nike hoodie ($130) was reported stolen.
SEPT. 20
Larceny/theft of article from auto and larceny/theft third degree ($500-less than $1,500) were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One LG K40 Android phone ($600) and one SIM card were reported stolen.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported from Outback Road/Rohler Road.
A vehicle fire was reported from Woodlawn Drive.
Assault/harassment/intimidation was reported from West Washington Street.
Obstruction of governmental operations was reported from Lee Street.
SEPT. 21
Aggravated assault-family-other weapon second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
