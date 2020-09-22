Eufaula Police Reports

SEPT. 17

Robbery (strong arm) third degree and burglary (forced) third degree were filed from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. One set of car keys were reported stolen.

Domestic violence/simple assault third degree and auto theft first degree were filed from Dr. TV McCoo Boulevard. A 2016 blue Chevrolet Sonic ($4,000) was reported stolen.

Domestic violence/simple assault third degree was reported from Cottonhill Road.

An animal at large was reported from Spruce Circle.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. $200 in cash was reported stolen.

SEPT. 18

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from West Washington Street. One clear bag containing a green leafy substance ($10) was recovered.

Disorderly conduct was reported from East Barbour Street.

Burglary (forced) third degree and larceny/theft second degree were filed from West Broad Street. One small handgun ($150) was reported stolen.