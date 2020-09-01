Eufaula Police Reports

Arrests
AUG. 27
Ladarrian Shawntell Billins, 26, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with possession of hallucinogens, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of dangerous drugs.
Jamarcus Jamal Dozier, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault/A to M-attempt to commit a crime.
AUG. 28
David Paul Pittman, 35, of Clayton was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic narcotics.
Shannon Tyrell Martin, 34, of Jonesboro, Georgia was arrested and charged with child abuse, drug trafficking, and two counts of possession of marijuana.
Heather Anne Norton, 50, of Jonesboro, Georgia was arrested and charged with child abuse, drug trafficking, and two counts of possession of marijuana.
Kennard Richardson, 26, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.
AUG.30
Melvin Malik Jackson, 24, of Orlando, Florida was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.
Lyndon Corbitt, 53, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
Incident/offense reports
AUG. 26
An attempted suicide was reported from Gammage Road.
AUG. 27
Aggravated assault/A to M-attempt to commit a crime was reported from Orange Avenue.
Reckless endangerment was reported from Orange Avenue.
Larceny/theft of article from auto and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no force) were filed from Broadview Drive. One debit card, one purse ($35), and one driver’s license were reported stolen.
Possession of hallucinogens and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed from Lynn Street. One clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance believed to be meth ($100) and one small plastic bag containing 17 small white round pills ($85) were recovered.
An attempted suicide was reported from West Washington Street.
Criminal mischief third degree was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. The rear driver’s side fender of a vehicle ($75), front driver’s side fender ($75), rear driver’s door ($75), and the driver’s side door ($75) were reported damaged.
AUG. 28
Attempting to elude a police officer was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Burglary of auto (no theft) was reported from Broadview Drive.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from State Docks Road. One clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance ($10) was recovered.
Fraud-illegally obtaining a credit/debit card was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. A Credit One Bank debit card was reported stolen.
Child abuse, drug trafficking, and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue. One bag containing a green leafy substance ($2,000), three bags containing a clear crystal substance, and one glass pipe containing a dark residue were recovered.
Domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from East Barbour Street. One silver iPhone XS Max ($250) was reported damaged.
Reckless endangerment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Possession of synthetic narcotics was filed from North Eufaula Avenue. One clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance known as spice was recovered.
AUG. 29
Domestic violence third degree, harassing communications third degree, and criminal mischief third degree were filed from Grandview Drive. One metal gate piece ($75) was reported damaged.
Harassment/intimidation and harassing communications were reported from West Washington Street.
Larceny/theft fourth degree (less than $500) was filed from Cottonhill Road. One large air compressor on wheels ($200) was reported stolen.
Obscene communications was reported from South Orange Avenue.
AUG. 30
Fraud/identity theft was filed from South Eufaula Avenue. There was $500 reported stolen.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were filed from South Eufaula Avenue at Paul Lee Parkway. One purple bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana ($20) was recovered.
An information report was filed from West Union Street. A front door and frame ($150) was reported damaged.
Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from Dale Road at MidSouth Bank.
Aggravated assault third degree and criminal mischief third degree were filed from North Eufaula Avenue (Level Acres Mobile Home Estates). A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado truck ($1,000) was reported damaged.
