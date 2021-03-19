Eufaula Primary raises over $2K in annual fundraiser

Eufaula Primary School students recently participated in the national Jump Rope for Heart program and raised $2,263.
Carla Douglas-Randolph and Benjamin Pearson, EPS physical education teachers, sponsored Jump Rope for Heart at their school.
Through participating in Jump Rope for Heart, Douglas-Randolph said students learn about heart health and raising funds to protect kids born with special hearts.
The top fundraisers were Jordyn Person, Hayden Dove, Daniel Jones, Maddie Webb, Treasure Parker and Zayden Traywick. Hayden Dove was the overall top fundraiser, and Lundon Grayce White was the runner up.
Jump Rope for Heart is a fundraising and event program that has become one of the premier annual events for elementary and middle schools with thousands of schools and millions of kids participating across the USA every year. The program has raised more than $1.2 billion since its start in 1978 and includes other countries.
In the USA, the program is jointly sponsored by the American Heart Association and the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE), who provide support, materials and fundraising tools for educators interested in putting on a Jump Rope for Heart program.
Jump Rope for Heart is designed with four simple goals in mind:
- Get kids active (by having them jump rope)
- Educate kids about their hearts and heart-healthy habits
- Raise money for cardiovascular research and outreach programs
- Teach kids the value of community service
The program does this by involving elementary and middle school kids in a three to four week “learn to jump rope” program, usually conducted during PE class, that culminates in a big demonstration or performance open to parents and the community. The gym and school are usually plastered with fun heart health posters and educational materials.
Along the way, kids are encouraged to fundraise by asking friends and family for donations that will be sent to the American Heart Association (to support research and education programs).
Jump Rope for Heart programs are typically scheduled in February to coincide with American Heart Month.
Once registered, the American Heart Association provides an event kit with everything needed to put on an event, including:
- Step-by-step instructions for promoting and organizing the event
- Educational materials and lesson plans as well as materials to put up around the school
- Jump ropes to use in their classrooms
- Fundraising tools, tips, materials and outline
A teacher or coordinator sets a fundraising goal and begins reaching out to students and parents encouraging them to sign up and participate in the event. Every student has the ability to create an online profile and web page to help with fundraising. The secure site makes it easy send emails, share information and take online donations.