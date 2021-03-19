Eufaula Primary raises over $2K in annual fundraiser

Eufaula Primary School students recently participated in the national Jump Rope for Heart program and raised $2,263.

Carla Douglas-Randolph and Benjamin Pearson, EPS physical education teachers, sponsored Jump Rope for Heart at their school.

Through participating in Jump Rope for Heart, Douglas-Randolph said students learn about heart health and raising funds to protect kids born with special hearts.

The top fundraisers were Jordyn Person, Hayden Dove, Daniel Jones, Maddie Webb, Treasure Parker and Zayden Traywick. Hayden Dove was the overall top fundraiser, and Lundon Grayce White was the runner up.

Jump Rope for Heart is a fundraising and event program that has become one of the premier annual events for elementary and middle schools with thousands of schools and millions of kids participating across the USA every year. The program has raised more than $1.2 billion since its start in 1978 and includes other countries.