Eufaula Primary surprises teacher in NMOSD Awareness Month

Six years out from her diagnosis, and even though she still has her fair share of hard days, Randolph has chosen to no longer be plagued by fears of relapsing.

“There are days where my leg begins to feel very heavy and very weak and I have a lot of muscle spasms where it makes it very difficult for me to walk, and I have to occasionally still rely on the cane to move around,” she said. “However, many days I am able to keep my attention on my three boys, I’m able to plan fun and interactive activities for my students and I’m still able to exercise. Fear of relapsing no longer stops me from participating in my favorite activities. I know when to take breaks, but I feel strong enough to challenge myself.”

She’s even felt strong enough to get back to running in 5ks.

“They thought I was going to run it in 30 minutes, but I ended up running it in 28 minutes 24 seconds,” Randolph said. “I trained really hard for it once I started feeling better.”

Although she’s found her own inner peace and strength, the support she’s received from her work family has further inspired her to never doubt herself, she said.