Eufaula queens sign contracts
Eufaula queens sign contracts

The newly-crowned Eufaula queens met on June 14 to review their responsibilities and sign their contracts for the upcoming year. They also received gifts of a rhinestone crown pin from the Eufaula Service League as well as a personalized cookie from Miss Eufaula Kallie Weathers. They were hosted in the historic home of John and Sara Thompson. Pictured from left are Teen Miss Ella Grace Bradley, Tiny Miss Merritt Herring, Miss Eufaula Kallie Weathers, Little Miss J'La Jackson, Petite Miss Caylee Horne and Junior Miss Juliana Jackson.

