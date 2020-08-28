 Skip to main content
Eufaula rescinds Public Safety Curfew
The Public Safety Curfew imposed by Executive Order of Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs on July 29 has been lifted and rescinded effective immediately.

Citizens are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene as recommended by public health officials, and to abide by the orders of Gov. Kay Ivey and the State Health Officer. In the event the risk of the spread of COVID-19 increases at any time, the public safety curfew may be reinstated.

