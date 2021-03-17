Eufaula seniors named to EHS Hall of Fame

Each year, 10 seniors are in inducted into the yearbook's Eufaula High School Hall of Fame. These students demonstrate an outstanding display of loyalty, determination and commitment to excellence.
HOF nominees also have a successful academic career, a pleasing attitude and leadership qualities that are dependable, honest and trustworthy.
By faculty vote, the 2020-2021 Eufaula High School HOF honorees are: Ethan Black, Trey Brannan, Daniel Clayton, Hess Horne, Madison Moorer, Ishika Patel, Rose Solorio, Savanah Symons, Sydney Wiggins and Warren Williams.