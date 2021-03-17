Eufaula seniors receive Microsoft certification

Three Eufaula High School seniors recently received their Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) certifications. MOS certifications are industry-recognized credentials that validate proficiency in technical skills using software applications.

The MOS exams include Word, Word Expert, Excel, Excel Expert, Access, PowerPoint and Outlook. By becoming certified in Microsoft Office, students will: become prepared for the demands of college, open doors to career opportunities and build communication and analysis skills with these popular platforms, said Santricia Norris, business teacher at EHS.

“We are very fortunate that the state provides students with the opportunity to take Microsoft Office certification exams for free. These three seniors have worked really hard this year to earn their MOS certification,” she said.

Pictured from left are Ebony Dowdell, Cody Tew and Jenna Morris.