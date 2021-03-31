Eufaula student to participate in Harvard-run pre-med study program

Eufaula High School student Trinity Grant was recently nominated to participate in The Academies by Harvard Student Agencies, a non-profit business run by Harvard undergraduate students. The Academies are pre-professional programs dedicated to helping students explore and discover future career paths.

Raven Ivey, Admiral Moorer Middle School Project Lead the Way teacher, nominated Grant to take part in Academies by Harvard Student Agencies, and Grant chose pre-med because she plans to pursue a medical degree.

In addition to pre-med, other programs include coding, business, consulting, politics and pre-law.

The Pre-Med Level I Academy @HOME provides students with the opportunity to delve into the pre-medical field, covering various topics including content modules on genetic inheritance, hormones, immunology and organic chemistry. The program also explores case studies on various diseases, poses medical ethics questions and offers an opportunity to dissect scientific papers. The academy will prepare students for a career in medicine by providing an overview of the MCAT process as well as the chance to hear first-hand about the process from Harvard students.