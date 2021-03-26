Eufaula Tigers downs Valley

Fantasia Jackson was strong at the plate on Tuesday, going 4-4 in the Eufaula Tigers varsity softball’s 14-4 victory over Valley. Jackson tripled in the first, doubled in the second, singled in the fourth and singled in the fifth.

The team secured the victory thanks to nine runs in the first inning off singles by Maddie Dowling, Jada Woods, and Carly Puckett, triples by Jackson, Carley Clark and Puckett and an error on a ball put in play by Emily Trammell.

Sydney Wiggins was the winning pitcher for the Tigers; the right hander lasted four innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out four. Puckett threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen and recorded the last three outs to earn the save.

Eufaula racked up 16 hits with Jackson leading the team. Clark, Woods, Wiggins and Puckett all had multiple hits in the game.

Stats courtesy of GameChanger.