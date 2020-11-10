Eufaula Tigers win big, move to Round 2 of playoffs

After getting off to a rocky start, the Eufaula Tigers routed the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs 52-28 victory in the first round of the 6A AHSAA playoffs.

This Friday, head coach Ed Rigby and the Tigers (9-2) travel to Eight Mile, Ala. to take on the Mattie Thomas Blount High School Leopards (6-3) in round 2. Blount defeated Hueytown on the road 30-24 in the first round.

For last Friday's game, senior quarterback Hess Horne was named Player of the Game after throwing for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Jamarian Lewis, who also plays quarterback, ran for 181 rush yards on nine carries and scored two rushing touchdowns and two touchdowns on passes from Horne. Rod Thomas, a senior wide receiver, had five receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Also joining in with a touchdown each was junior defensive end Rashon Johnson and senior Emmanual Stevenson.

Eufaula got the ball to start the game and the drive ended with a blocked punt, but the Tiger defense stepped up to force a Stanhope three and out. After a promising start to the Tigers’ second possession, including a 27-yard pass from Horne to Thomas and a 45-yard pass to Jay’juan Townsend, the drive ended with an interception on the 6-yard line that led to the first score with 6:15 left in the first quarter.