Eufaula Tyson plant celebrates 1 million safe hours with car giveaway, cash prizes

To celebrate one million work hours with no time lost due to an accident (safe hours) at Tyson’s chicken processing facility in Eufaula, the plant recently gifted a car and cash prizes to team members. A local tradition dating back to the early 2000s, the celebration happens every time the plant has one million safe work hours.

The planning team at the Eufaula facility chose 100 team members at random, then narrowed the field down to 10 team members who were invited to spin the wheel for a chance at a cash prize or a car. Caroline Gilbert, a production worker for the last two years, won the grand prize and drove home in a white 2010 Ford Sonic. The other nine team members who spun the wheel received cash prizes of $1,000, $500, $400 or $100.

“I love this job and the people I work with. Tyson is truly a great fit for me,” Gilbert said after she won her new car. “I prayed for this – I had a feeling!”

Jessica Dean, administrative assistant, helped plan the event which usually consists of a large, all-hands celebration. Health and safety of Tyson team members is a top priority during the pandemic, so this celebration was pared down, with Dean and facility management providing ice cream bars and t-shirts to keep the event safe for those in attendance.