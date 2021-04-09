Eufaula varsity baseball takes series win over Opelika

The Eufaula varsity baseball team took home the series victory over Opelika, winning 5-3 and 12-6 Tuesday and Wednesday.
In Tuesday’s game, the Tigers got on the board early in the first inning. Haden Caldwell singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.
Hess Horne was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and three runs over seven innings and striking out two.
JT McArdle took the loss for Opelika. He surrendered three runs on six hits over four innings, striking out three.
Eufaula collected nine hits on the day, and Ethan Black, Caldwell and Horne all managed two hits each.
The Tigers dropped the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader 7-4 despite out-hitting Opelika nine to eight.
Horne singled in the first inning on an 0-1 count and scored two runs before Opelika pulled away with three runs in the third.
Brantley Davis led the Opelika to victory on the hill. He allowed nine hits and four runs over six innings, striking out five. Luke Murray threw one inning in relief.
Black took the loss for Eufaula, allowing five hits and five runs over two and a third innings and striking out one.
Bryce Hinton, Richard Birch Cochran and Horne each had multiple hits for the Tigers.
In the nightcap, Eufaula beat Opelika 12-6 thanks to eight runs in the third inning. Black singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run, Brody Ingram singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, Xavier Peterson doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs, Horne singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, and Black singled again on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
Lefthander Isaiah Meyers pitched Eufaula to victory, allowing seven hits and six runs over three innings and striking out two. Brayden Price threw two innings in relief.
Luke Murray started the game for Opelika, surrendering zero runs on two hits over two innings, striking out two with no walks. Paul Goodman took the loss, allowing seven hits and eight runs in one inning.
Eufaula tallied 12 hits in the game, and Black, Slade Seaborn, Horne and Peterson all accounted for multiples.