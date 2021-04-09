Eufaula varsity baseball takes series win over Opelika

The Eufaula varsity baseball team took home the series victory over Opelika, winning 5-3 and 12-6 Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Tuesday’s game, the Tigers got on the board early in the first inning. Haden Caldwell singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Hess Horne was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits and three runs over seven innings and striking out two.

JT McArdle took the loss for Opelika. He surrendered three runs on six hits over four innings, striking out three.

Eufaula collected nine hits on the day, and Ethan Black, Caldwell and Horne all managed two hits each.

The Tigers dropped the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader 7-4 despite out-hitting Opelika nine to eight.

Horne singled in the first inning on an 0-1 count and scored two runs before Opelika pulled away with three runs in the third.

Brantley Davis led the Opelika to victory on the hill. He allowed nine hits and four runs over six innings, striking out five. Luke Murray threw one inning in relief.

Black took the loss for Eufaula, allowing five hits and five runs over two and a third innings and striking out one.